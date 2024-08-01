Oksana Gavrilova, Ph.D.
Director: Mouse Metabolism Core, Cores & Support Services
Scientific Focus Areas: Genetics and Genomics, Health Disparities, Neuroscience, Social and Behavioral Sciences
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Beyond day and night: The importance of ultradian rhythms in mouse physiology.
- Škop V, Liu N, Xiao C, Stinson E, Chen KY, Hall KD, Piaggi P, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Mol Metab (2024 Jun) 84:101946. Abstract/Full Text
- Lipodystrophy in methylmalonic acidemia associated with elevated FGF21 and abnormal methylmalonylation.
- Manoli I, Sysol JR, Head PE, Epping MW, Gavrilova O, Crocker MK, Sloan JL, Koutsoukos SA, Wang C, Ktena YP, Mendelson S, Pass AR, Zerfas PM, Hoffmann V, Vernon HJ, Fletcher LA, Reynolds JC, Tsokos MG, Stratakis CA, Voss SD, Chen KY, Brown RJ, Hamosh A, Berry GT, Chen XS, Yanovski JA, Venditti CP.
- JCI Insight (2024 Feb 22) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- A human obesity-associated MC4R mutation with defective Gq/11α signaling leads to hyperphagia in mice.
- Metzger PJ, Zhang A, Carlson BA, Sun H, Cui Z, Li Y, Jahnke MT, Layton DR, Gupta MB, Liu N, Kostenis E, Gavrilova O, Chen M, Weinstein LS.
- J Clin Invest (2024 Jan 4) 134. Abstract/Full Text
- CDK4-E2F3 signals enhance oxidative skeletal muscle fiber numbers and function to affect myogenesis and metabolism.
- Bahn YJ, Yadav H, Piaggi P, Abel BS, Gavrilova O, Springer DA, Papazoglou I, Zerfas PM, Skarulis MC, McPherron AC, Rane SG.
- J Clin Invest (2023 Jul 3) 133. Abstract/Full Text
- Adipocyte G(q) signaling is a regulator of glucose and lipid homeostasis in mice.
- Kimura T, Pydi SP, Wang L, Haspula D, Cui Y, Lu H, König GM, Kostenis E, Steinberg GR, Gavrilova O, Wess J.
- Nat Commun (2022 Mar 29) 13:1652. Abstract/Full Text
- A(3) adenosine receptor agonists containing dopamine moieties for enhanced interspecies affinity.
- Tosh DK, Salmaso V, Campbell RG, Rao H, Bitant A, Pottie E, Stove CP, Liu N, Gavrilova O, Gao ZG, Auchampach JA, Jacobson KA.
- Eur J Med Chem (2022 Jan 15) 228:113983. Abstract/Full Text
- Clenbuterol exerts antidiabetic activity through metabolic reprogramming of skeletal muscle cells.
- Meister J, Bone DBJ, Knudsen JR, Barella LF, Velenosi TJ, Akhmedov D, Lee RJ, Cohen AH, Gavrilova O, Cui Y, Karsenty G, Chen M, Weinstein LS, Kleinert M, Berdeaux R, Jensen TE, Richter EA, Wess J.
- Nat Commun (2022 Jan 10) 13:22. Abstract/Full Text
- Combining a β3 adrenergic receptor agonist with alpha-lipoic acid reduces inflammation in male mice with diet-induced obesity.
- Abdul Sater Z, Cero C, Pierce AE, Lea HJ, Abdul Sater H, Zhu KY, Liu N, Ma Y, Gavrilova O, Cypess AM.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2022 Jan) 30:153-164. Abstract/Full Text
- In vivo metabolic effects after acute activation of skeletal muscle G(s) signaling.
- Meister J, Bone DBJ, Knudsen JR, Barella LF, Liu L, Lee R, Gavrilova O, Chen M, Weinstein LS, Kleinert M, Jensen TE, Wess J.
- Mol Metab (2022 Jan) 55:101415. Abstract/Full Text
- The effects of housing density on mouse thermal physiology depend on sex and ambient temperature.
- Škop V, Xiao C, Liu N, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Mol Metab (2021 Nov) 53:101332. Abstract/Full Text
- Neonatal exposure to a wild-derived microbiome protects mice against diet-induced obesity.
- Hild B, Dreier MS, Oh JH, McCulloch JA, Badger JH, Guo J, Thefaine CE, Umarova R, Hall KD, Gavrilova O, Rosshart SP, Trinchieri G, Rehermann B.
- Nat Metab (2021 Aug) 3:1042-1057. Abstract/Full Text
- Preoptic BRS3 neurons increase body temperature and heart rate via multiple pathways.
- Piñol RA, Mogul AS, Hadley CK, Saha A, Li C, Škop V, Province HS, Xiao C, Gavrilova O, Krashes MJ, Reitman ML.
- Cell Metab (2021 Jul 6) 33:1389-1403.e6. Abstract/Full Text
- Intestinal MYC modulates obesity-related metabolic dysfunction.
- Luo Y, Yang S, Wu X, Takahashi S, Sun L, Cai J, Krausz KW, Guo X, Dias HB, Gavrilova O, Xie C, Jiang C, Liu W, Gonzalez FJ.
- Nat Metab (2021 Jul) 3:923-939. Abstract/Full Text
- β-Arrestin-1 is required for adaptive β-cell mass expansion during obesity.
- Barella LF, Rossi M, Pydi SP, Meister J, Jain S, Cui Y, Gavrilova O, Fulgenzi G, Tessarollo L, Wess J.
- Nat Commun (2021 Jun 7) 12:3385. Abstract/Full Text
- Adipocyte P2Y14 receptors play a key role in regulating whole-body glucose and lipid homeostasis.
- Jain S, Pydi SP, Jung YH, Scortichini M, Kesner EL, Karcz TP, Cook DN, Gavrilova O, Wess J, Jacobson KA.
- JCI Insight (2021 May 24) 6. Abstract/Full Text
- MED1 is a lipogenesis coactivator required for postnatal adipose expansion.
- Jang Y, Park YK, Lee JE, Wan D, Tran N, Gavrilova O, Ge K.
- Genes Dev (2021 May 1) 35:713-728. Abstract/Full Text
- A target-agnostic screen identifies approved drugs to stabilize the endoplasmic reticulum-resident proteome.
- Henderson MJ, Trychta KA, Yang SM, Bäck S, Yasgar A, Wires ES, Danchik C, Yan X, Yano H, Shi L, Wu KJ, Wang AQ, Tao D, Zahoránszky-Kőhalmi G, Hu X, Xu X, Maloney D, Zakharov AV, Rai G, Urano F, Airavaara M, Gavrilova O, Jadhav A, Wang Y, Simeonov A, Harvey BK.
- Cell Rep (2021 Apr 27) 35:109040. Abstract/Full Text
- Adipocyte G(i) signaling is essential for maintaining whole-body glucose homeostasis and insulin sensitivity.
- Wang L, Pydi SP, Zhu L, Barella LF, Cui Y, Gavrilova O, Bence KK, Vernochet C, Wess J.
- Nat Commun (2020 Jun 12) 11:2995. Abstract/Full Text
- β-arrestin-1 suppresses myogenic reprogramming of brown fat to maintain euglycemia.
- Pydi SP, Jain S, Barella LF, Zhu L, Sakamoto W, Meister J, Wang L, Lu H, Cui Y, Gavrilova O, Wess J.
- Sci Adv (2020 Jun) 6:eaba1733. Abstract/Full Text
- Beneficial metabolic role of β-arrestin-1 expressed by AgRP neurons.
- Pydi SP, Cui Z, He Z, Barella LF, Pham J, Cui Y, Oberlin DJ, Egritag HE, Urs N, Gavrilova O, Schwartz GJ, Buettner C, Williams KW, Wess J.
- Sci Adv (2020 Jun) 6:eaaz1341. Abstract/Full Text
- Truncated (N)-Methanocarba Nucleosides as Partial Agonists at Mouse and Human A(3) Adenosine Receptors: Affinity Enhancement by N(6)-(2-Phenylethyl) Substitution.
- Tosh DK, Salmaso V, Rao H, Bitant A, Fisher CL, Lieberman DI, Vorbrüggen H, Reitman ML, Gavrilova O, Gao ZG, Auchampach JA, Jacobson KA.
- J Med Chem (2020 Apr 23) 63:4334-4348. Abstract/Full Text
- Novel metabolic role for BDNF in pancreatic β-cell insulin secretion.
- Fulgenzi G, Hong Z, Tomassoni-Ardori F, Barella LF, Becker J, Barrick C, Swing D, Yanpallewar S, Croix BS, Wess J, Gavrilova O, Tessarollo L.
- Nat Commun (2020 Apr 23) 11:1950. Abstract/Full Text
- Mouse Thermoregulation: Introducing the Concept of the Thermoneutral Point.
- Škop V, Guo J, Liu N, Xiao C, Hall KD, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Cell Rep (2020 Apr 14) 31:107501. Abstract/Full Text
- Sex-specific brain erythropoietin regulation of mouse metabolism and hypothalamic inflammation.
- Dey S, Cui Z, Gavrilova O, Zhang X, Gassmann M, Noguchi CT.
- JCI Insight (2020 Mar 12) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Adipocyte β-arrestin-2 is essential for maintaining whole body glucose and energy homeostasis.
- Pydi SP, Jain S, Tung W, Cui Y, Zhu L, Sakamoto W, Jain S, Abel BS, Skarulis MC, Liu J, Huynh T, Pacak K, Caron MG, Gavrilova O, Finkel T, Wess J.
- Nat Commun (2019 Jul 3) 10:2936. Abstract/Full Text
- Physiology and effects of nucleosides in mice lacking all four adenosine receptors.
- Xiao C, Liu N, Jacobson KA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- PLoS Biol (2019 Mar) 17:e3000161. Abstract/Full Text
- Brs3 neurons in the mouse dorsomedial hypothalamus regulate body temperature, energy expenditure, and heart rate, but not food intake.
- Piñol RA, Zahler SH, Li C, Saha A, Tan BK, Škop V, Gavrilova O, Xiao C, Krashes MJ, Reitman ML.
- Nat Neurosci (2018 Nov) 21:1530-1540. Abstract/Full Text
- Activation of adenosine A(2A) or A(2B) receptors causes hypothermia in mice.
- Carlin JL, Jain S, Duroux R, Suresh RR, Xiao C, Auchampach JA, Jacobson KA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Neuropharmacology (2018 Sep 1) 139:268-278. Abstract/Full Text
- Melanotan II causes hypothermia in mice by activation of mast cells and stimulation of histamine 1 receptors.
- Jain S, Panyutin A, Liu N, Xiao C, Piñol RA, Pundir P, Girardet C, Butler AA, Dong X, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab (2018 Sep 1) 315:E357-E366. Abstract/Full Text
- Depletion of Nsd2-mediated histone H3K36 methylation impairs adipose tissue development and function.
- Zhuang L, Jang Y, Park YK, Lee JE, Jain S, Froimchuk E, Broun A, Liu C, Gavrilova O, Ge K.
- Nat Commun (2018 May 4) 9:1796. Abstract/Full Text
- Corrigendum to "Bombesin-like receptor 3 (Brs3) expression in glutamatergic, but not GABAergic, neurons is required for regulation of energy metabolism" [Mol Metabol 6 (2017) 1540-1550].
- Xiao C, Piñol RA, Carlin JL, Li C, Deng C, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Mol Metab (2018 Mar) 9:220. Abstract/Full Text
- Lipolysis in Brown Adipocytes Is Not Essential for Cold-Induced Thermogenesis in Mice.
- Shin H, Ma Y, Chanturiya T, Cao Q, Wang Y, Kadegowda AKG, Jackson R, Rumore D, Xue B, Shi H, Gavrilova O, Yu L.
- Cell Metab (2017 Nov 7) 26:764-777.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Intermittent Fasting Promotes White Adipose Browning and Decreases Obesity by Shaping the Gut Microbiota.
- Li G, Xie C, Lu S, Nichols RG, Tian Y, Li L, Patel D, Ma Y, Brocker CN, Yan T, Krausz KW, Xiang R, Gavrilova O, Patterson AD, Gonzalez FJ.
- Cell Metab (2017 Oct 3) 26:672-685.e4. Abstract/Full Text
- DNA-PK Promotes the Mitochondrial, Metabolic, and Physical Decline that Occurs During Aging.
- Park SJ, Gavrilova O, Brown AL, Soto JE, Bremner S, Kim J, Xu X, Yang S, Um JH, Koch LG, Britton SL, Lieber RL, Philp A, Baar K, Kohama SG, Abel ED, Kim MK, Chung JH.
- Cell Metab (2017 Aug 1) 26:447. Abstract/Full Text
- DNA-PK Promotes the Mitochondrial, Metabolic, and Physical Decline that Occurs During Aging.
- Park SJ, Gavrilova O, Brown AL, Soto JE, Bremner S, Kim J, Xu X, Yang S, Um JH, Koch LG, Britton SL, Lieber RL, Philp A, Baar K, Kohama SG, Abel ED, Kim MK, Chung JH.
- Cell Metab (2017 May 2) 25:1135-1146.e7. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypothermia in mouse is caused by adenosine A(1) and A(3) receptor agonists and AMP via three distinct mechanisms.
- Carlin JL, Jain S, Gizewski E, Wan TC, Tosh DK, Xiao C, Auchampach JA, Jacobson KA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Neuropharmacology (2017 Mar 1) 114:101-113. Abstract/Full Text
- Gsα deficiency in the dorsomedial hypothalamus underlies obesity associated with Gsα mutations.
- Chen M, Shrestha YB, Podyma B, Cui Z, Naglieri B, Sun H, Ho T, Wilson EA, Li YQ, Gavrilova O, Weinstein LS.
- J Clin Invest (2017 Feb 1) 127:500-510. Abstract/Full Text
- Peripheral Adenosine A3 Receptor Activation Causes Regulated Hypothermia in Mice That Is Dependent on Central Histamine H1 Receptors.
- Carlin JL, Tosh DK, Xiao C, Piñol RA, Chen Z, Salvemini D, Gavrilova O, Jacobson KA, Reitman ML.
- J Pharmacol Exp Ther (2016 Feb) 356:474-82. Abstract/Full Text
- A mouse model for a partially inactive obesity-associated human MC3R variant.
- Lee B, Koo J, Yun Jun J, Gavrilova O, Lee Y, Seo AY, Taylor-Douglas DC, Adler-Wailes DC, Chen F, Gardner R, Koutzoumis D, Sherafat Kazemzadeh R, Roberson RB, Yanovski JA.
- Nat Commun (2016 Jan 28) 7:10522. Abstract/Full Text
- G(q/11)α and G(s)α mediate distinct physiological responses to central melanocortins.
- Li YQ, Shrestha Y, Pandey M, Chen M, Kablan A, Gavrilova O, Offermanns S, Weinstein LS.
- J Clin Invest (2016 Jan) 126:40-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Intestine-selective farnesoid X receptor inhibition improves obesity-related metabolic dysfunction.
- Jiang C, Xie C, Lv Y, Li J, Krausz KW, Shi J, Brocker CN, Desai D, Amin SG, Bisson WH, Liu Y, Gavrilova O, Patterson AD, Gonzalez FJ.
- Nat Commun (2015 Dec 15) 6:10166. Abstract/Full Text
- Celastrol Protects against Obesity and Metabolic Dysfunction through Activation of a HSF1-PGC1α Transcriptional Axis.
- Ma X, Xu L, Alberobello AT, Gavrilova O, Bagattin A, Skarulis M, Liu J, Finkel T, Mueller E.
- Cell Metab (2015 Oct 6) 22:695-708. Abstract/Full Text
- Integration of body temperature into the analysis of energy expenditure in the mouse.
- Abreu-Vieira G, Xiao C, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Mol Metab (2015 Jun) 4:461-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Biphasic effect of melanocortin agonists on metabolic rate and body temperature.
- Lute B, Jou W, Lateef DM, Goldgof M, Xiao C, Piñol RA, Kravitz AV, Miller NR, Huang YG, Girardet C, Butler AA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Cell Metab (2014 Aug 5) 20:333-45. Abstract/Full Text
- Increased mammalian lifespan and a segmental and tissue-specific slowing of aging after genetic reduction of mTOR expression.
- Wu JJ, Liu J, Chen EB, Wang JJ, Cao L, Narayan N, Fergusson MM, Rovira II, Allen M, Springer DA, Lago CU, Zhang S, DuBois W, Ward T, deCabo R, Gavrilova O, Mock B, Finkel T.
- Cell Rep (2013 Sep 12) 4:913-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Crosstalk between B lymphocytes, microbiota and the intestinal epithelium governs immunity versus metabolism in the gut.
- Shulzhenko N, Morgun A, Hsiao W, Battle M, Yao M, Gavrilova O, Orandle M, Mayer L, Macpherson AJ, McCoy KD, Fraser-Liggett C, Matzinger P.
- Nat Med (2011 Nov 20) 17:1585-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Disrupted erythropoietin signalling promotes obesity and alters hypothalamus proopiomelanocortin production.
- Teng R, Gavrilova O, Suzuki N, Chanturiya T, Schimel D, Hugendubler L, Mammen S, Yver DR, Cushman SW, Mueller E, Yamamoto M, Hsu LL, Noguchi CT.
- Nat Commun (2011 Nov 1) 2:520. Abstract/Full Text
- Protection from obesity and diabetes by blockade of TGF-β/Smad3 signaling.
- Yadav H, Quijano C, Kamaraju AK, Gavrilova O, Malek R, Chen W, Zerfas P, Zhigang D, Wright EC, Stuelten C, Sun P, Lonning S, Skarulis M, Sumner AE, Finkel T, Rane SG.
- Cell Metab (2011 Jul 6) 14:67-79. Abstract/Full Text
- G(s)alpha deficiency in adipose tissue leads to a lean phenotype with divergent effects on cold tolerance and diet-induced thermogenesis.
- Chen M, Chen H, Nguyen A, Gupta D, Wang J, Lai EW, Pacak K, Gavrilova O, Quon MJ, Weinstein LS.
- Cell Metab (2010 Apr 7) 11:320-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Central nervous system imprinting of the G protein G(s)alpha and its role in metabolic regulation.
- Chen M, Wang J, Dickerson KE, Kelleher J, Xie T, Gupta D, Lai EW, Pacak K, Gavrilova O, Weinstein LS.
- Cell Metab (2009 Jun) 9:548-55. Abstract/Full Text
