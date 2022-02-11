Raquel Greer

Responsibilities & Activities

As a Program Director for Kidney Health Equity, I oversee research to identify and test strategies to reduce/eliminate health disparities and advance health equity for people with kidney disease. My responsibilities also involve the scientific and programmatic management of studies of chronic kidney disease, including clinical, behavioral, health services, and dissemination and implementation research.

I also serve as the KUH liason for the Loan Repayment Program and oversee a portfolio that includes Career Development Awards (K23s) to support the career and training of clinical investigators conducting patient-oriented research related to kidney disease.