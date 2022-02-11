Raquel Greer
Responsibilities & Activities
As a Program Director for Kidney Health Equity, I oversee research to identify and test strategies to reduce/eliminate health disparities and advance health equity for people with kidney disease. My responsibilities also involve the scientific and programmatic management of studies of chronic kidney disease, including clinical, behavioral, health services, and dissemination and implementation research.
I also serve as the KUH liason for the Loan Repayment Program and oversee a portfolio that includes Career Development Awards (K23s) to support the career and training of clinical investigators conducting patient-oriented research related to kidney disease.
Research Programs
Chronic Kidney Disease
The mechanisms and pathophysiology underlying renal disease and its progression.
Kidney Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Advances clinical studies and epidemiologic research on renal disease.
Select Experience
Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 2020-2021
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 2010-2020
M.H.S., Clinical Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, 2008
M.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 2003