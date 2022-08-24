End-Stage Renal Disease

The mechanisms and pathophysiology of kidney failure and the progression of chronic kidney disease to kidney failure.

The End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) program promotes basic, translational, and clinical research to reduce morbidity and mortality from kidney failure or ESRD and to improve the effectiveness of dialysis and transplantation. The portfolio includes studies on factors associated with fistula maturation, complications of grafts for vascular access, appropriate dialysis dose, and infectious complications in peritoneal dialysis. Studies also are promoted on the causes and prevention of progressive loss of kidney function in long-term kidney transplant recipients; organ procurement; and methods for making organs more available (including organ storage and preservation); non-immune kidney allograft dysfunction; and chronic rejection.

NIDDK Program Staff Kevin Abbott, M.D., M.P.H. Kidney and Urology Epidemiology; Transplant, including transplant related clinical trials; Dialysis Clinical Studies, non interventional, no clinical trials; Contract Officer Representative (COR) for United States Renal Data System (USRDS) and Urologic Diseases in America (UDA)

Kevin Chan, M.D. Epidemiology; Renal Osteodystrophy; Clinical Trials; Dialysis and CKD Clinical Studies

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.

NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.

NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs