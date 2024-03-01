U.S. flag

Lothar Hennighausen, Ph.D.
Photo of Lothar Hennighausen.
Section Chief: Genetics and Physiology Section, Laboratory of Cell & Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Computational Biology, Developmental Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Systems Biology

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

View Dr. Hennighausen's publications on Google Scholar.

View Dr. Hennighausen's publications on PubMed.

Select Publications

mRNA vaccination in octogenarians 15 and 20 months after recovery from COVID-19 elicits robust immune and antibody responses that include Omicron.
Lee HK, Knabl L, Moliva JI, Knabl L Sr, Werner AP, Boyoglu-Barnum S, Kapferer S, Pateter B, Walter M, Sullivan NJ, Furth PA, Hennighausen L.
Cell Rep (2022 Apr 12) 39:110680. Abstract/Full Text
Prior Vaccination Exceeds Prior Infection in Eliciting Innate and Humoral Immune Responses in Omicron Infected Outpatients.
Lee HK, Knabl L, Walter M, Knabl L Sr, Dai Y, Füßl M, Caf Y, Jeller C, Knabl P, Obermoser M, Baurecht C, Kaiser N, Zabernigg A, Wurdinger GM, Furth PA, Hennighausen L.
Front Immunol (2022) 13:916686. Abstract/Full Text
Targeting fidelity of adenine and cytosine base editors in mouse embryos.
Lee HK, Willi M, Miller SM, Kim S, Liu C, Liu DR, Hennighausen L.
Nat Commun (2018 Nov 15) 9:4804. Abstract/Full Text
CRISPR/Cas9 targeting events cause complex deletions and insertions at 17 sites in the mouse genome.
Shin HY, Wang C, Lee HK, Yoo KH, Zeng X, Kuhns T, Yang CM, Mohr T, Liu C, Hennighausen L.
Nat Commun (2017 May 31) 8:15464. Abstract/Full Text
Hierarchy within the mammary STAT5-driven Wap super-enhancer.
Shin HY, Willi M, HyunYoo K, Zeng X, Wang C, Metser G, Hennighausen L.
Nat Genet (2016 Aug) 48:904-911. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Progressing super-enhancer landscape during mammary differentiation controls tissue-specific gene regulation.
Lee HK, Willi M, Shin HY, Liu C, Hennighausen L.
Nucleic Acids Res (2018 Nov 16) 46:10796-10809. Abstract/Full Text
Octopus-toolkit: a workflow to automate mining of public epigenomic and transcriptomic next-generation sequencing data.
Kim T, Seo HD, Hennighausen L, Lee D, Kang K.
Nucleic Acids Res (2018 May 18) 46:e53. Abstract/Full Text
Subset- and tissue-defined STAT5 thresholds control homeostasis and function of innate lymphoid cells.
Villarino AV, Sciumè G, Davis FP, Iwata S, Zitti B, Robinson GW, Hennighausen L, Kanno Y, O'Shea JJ.
J Exp Med (2017 Oct 2) 214:2999-3014. Abstract/Full Text
Facultative CTCF sites moderate mammary super-enhancer activity and regulate juxtaposed gene in non-mammary cells.
Willi M, Yoo KH, Reinisch F, Kuhns TM, Lee HK, Wang C, Hennighausen L.
Nat Commun (2017 Jul 17) 8:16069. Abstract/Full Text
Functional assessment of CTCF sites at cytokine-sensing mammary enhancers using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing in mice.
Lee HK, Willi M, Wang C, Yang CM, Smith HE, Liu C, Hennighausen L.
Nucleic Acids Res (2017 May 5) 45:4606-4618. Abstract/Full Text
Lineage-Specific and Non-specific Cytokine-Sensing Genes Respond Differentially to the Master Regulator STAT5.
Zeng X, Willi M, Shin HY, Hennighausen L, Wang C.
Cell Rep (2016 Dec 20) 17:3333-3346. Abstract/Full Text
Differential cytokine sensitivities of STAT5-dependent enhancers rely on Stat5 autoregulation.
Willi M, Yoo KH, Wang C, Trajanoski Z, Hennighausen L.
Nucleic Acids Res (2016 Dec 1) 44:10277-10291. Abstract/Full Text
Histone Demethylase KDM6A Controls the Mammary Luminal Lineage through Enzyme-Independent Mechanisms.
Yoo KH, Oh S, Kang K, Wang C, Robinson GW, Ge K, Hennighausen L.
Mol Cell Biol (2016 Aug 15) 36:2108-20. Abstract/Full Text
Signal transducer and activator of transcription 5 (STAT5) paralog dose governs T cell effector and regulatory functions.
Villarino A, Laurence A, Robinson GW, Bonelli M, Dema B, Afzali B, Shih HY, Sun HW, Brooks SR, Hennighausen L, Kanno Y, O'Shea JJ.
Elife (2016 Mar 21) 5. Abstract/Full Text
The methyltransferase EZH2 is not required for mammary cancer development, although high EZH2 and low H3K27me3 correlate with poor prognosis of ER-positive breast cancers.
Bae WK, Yoo KH, Lee JS, Kim Y, Chung IJ, Park MH, Yoon JH, Furth PA, Hennighausen L.
Mol Carcinog (2015 Oct) 54:1172-80. Abstract/Full Text
The methyltransferases enhancer of zeste homolog (EZH) 1 and EZH2 control hepatocyte homeostasis and regeneration.
Bae WK, Kang K, Yu JH, Yoo KH, Factor VM, Kaji K, Matter M, Thorgeirsson S, Hennighausen L.
FASEB J (2015 May) 29:1653-62. Abstract/Full Text
The STAT5-regulated miR-193b locus restrains mammary stem and progenitor cell activity and alveolar differentiation.
Yoo KH, Kang K, Feuermann Y, Jang SJ, Robinson GW, Hennighausen L.
Dev Biol (2014 Nov 15) 395:245-54. Abstract/Full Text
Coregulation of genetic programs by the transcription factors NFIB and STAT5.
Robinson GW, Kang K, Yoo KH, Tang Y, Zhu BM, Yamaji D, Colditz V, Jang SJ, Gronostajski RM, Hennighausen L.
Mol Endocrinol (2014 May) 28:758-67. Abstract/Full Text
Mammary-specific gene activation is defined by progressive recruitment of STAT5 during pregnancy and the establishment of H3K4me3 marks.
Kang K, Yamaji D, Yoo KH, Robinson GW, Hennighausen L.
Mol Cell Biol (2014 Feb) 34:464-73. Abstract/Full Text
MiR-21 is under control of STAT5 but is dispensable for mammary development and lactation.
Feuermann Y, Kang K, Shamay A, Robinson GW, Hennighausen L.
PLoS One (2014) 9:e85123. Abstract/Full Text
Canonical and non-canonical roles of the histone methyltransferase EZH2 in mammary development and cancer.
Bae WK, Hennighausen L.
Mol Cell Endocrinol (2014 Jan 25) 382:593-597. Abstract/Full Text
MiR-193b and miR-365-1 are not required for the development and function of brown fat in the mouse.
Feuermann Y, Kang K, Gavrilova O, Haetscher N, Jang SJ, Yoo KH, Jiang C, Gonzalez FJ, Robinson GW, Hennighausen L.
RNA Biol (2013 Dec) 10:1807-14. Abstract/Full Text
Comprehensive meta-analysis of Signal Transducers and Activators of Transcription (STAT) genomic binding patterns discerns cell-specific cis-regulatory modules.
Kang K, Robinson GW, Hennighausen L.
BMC Genomics (2013 Jan 16) 14:4. Abstract/Full Text
The liver-specific tumor suppressor STAT5 controls expression of the reactive oxygen species-generating enzyme NOX4 and the proapoptotic proteins PUMA and BIM in mice.
Yu JH, Zhu BM, Riedlinger G, Kang K, Hennighausen L.
Hepatology (2012 Dec) 56:2375-86. Abstract/Full Text
