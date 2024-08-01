Cryo-Electron Microscopy (Cryo-EM) Core, Multi-Institute (MICEF)

Jenny E. Hinshaw, Ph.D., Director

Huaibin Wang, Ph.D., Technical Director

Ulrich Baxa, Ph.D., Senior Manager

Bertram Canagarajah, Ph.D., Computational Director

View staff and contact information.

The Multi-Institute Cryo-Electron Microscopy (Cryo-EM) Facility (MICEF) is a collaborative facility administered by the NIDDK. It serves the scientific communities of NHLBI, NIDDK and NINDS. It currently houses two Titan Krios microscopes equipped with GIF Quantum K2 systems, a Glacios and an Aquilos cryoFIB. The facility allows for fully-automated atomic-resolution single-particle data collection using EPU, SerialEM and Leginon and cryo-electron tomography methods including cryoFIB milling and CLEM (correlative light and electron microscopy).

MICEF offers support in planning EM experiments, sample preparation and imaging, using equipment, and analyzing data. The scopes is located in buildings 13 and 50. EM grid plungers, carbon evaporator and glow discharge machines are located in building 8.

Contact Huaibin Wang or Ulrich Baxa to discuss potential projects and to schedule time on the instruments.

For NIH Staff Only: Learn more about the Core’s services.