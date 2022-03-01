Albert J. Hwa, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

My grant portfolio includes studies that focus on the development and regeneration of the pancreatic endocrine compartment, as well as the application of this knowledge in stem cell differentiation and regenerative medicine.

In addition, I participate in the Human Islet Research Network (HIRN), which organizes and supports collaborative research related to the loss of functional beta cell mass in type 1 diabetes. My role is the project scientist for the Consortium on Human Islet Biomimetics (HIRN-CHIB). I am part of the NIH project team for the Tissue Chip 2.0 Consortium, and serve as the project scientist for the Microphysiological Systems for Modeling Diabetes (MPS-MOD).