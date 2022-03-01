Albert J. Hwa, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
My grant portfolio includes studies that focus on the development and regeneration of the pancreatic endocrine compartment, as well as the application of this knowledge in stem cell differentiation and regenerative medicine.
In addition, I participate in the Human Islet Research Network (HIRN), which organizes and supports collaborative research related to the loss of functional beta cell mass in type 1 diabetes. My role is the project scientist for the Consortium on Human Islet Biomimetics (HIRN-CHIB). I am part of the NIH project team for the Tissue Chip 2.0 Consortium, and serve as the project scientist for the Microphysiological Systems for Modeling Diabetes (MPS-MOD).
Research Programs
Bioengineering, Biotechnology, and Imaging as applied to Diabetes, Metabolic, and Endocrine Diseases
Cutting-edge technologies and integrated approaches that treat and elucidate the underlying mechanisms of endocrine and metabolic diseases, including diabetes.
Endocrine Pancreas
Biology, development, and function of the endocrine pancreas and clinical studies on islet transplantation for type 1 diabetes treatment.
Select Experience
Operations Director, Center for Cell-based Therapy for Diabetes, Joslin Diabetes Center, 2016-2021
Lecturer in Medicine, Harvard Medical School, 2016-2021
Director of Discovery Research, JDRF, 2014-2016
Senior Program Scientist, JDRF, 2011-2014
Ph.D. in Biological Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2006