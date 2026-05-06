Bioengineering, Biotechnology, & Imaging as applied to Diabetes, Metabolic, & Endocrine Diseases

Cutting-edge technologies that elucidate the mechanisms underlying endocrine and metabolic diseases, including diabetes.

Developing bioengineering solutions to prevent and treat diabetic foot ulcers, such as new biomaterials to facilitate healing, sensors to predict at-risk feet and novel devices to improve off-loading.

Developing and applying in vivo molecular and functional imaging techniques to visualize and monitor physiological or metabolic processes and tissues (e.g., pancreatic beta cell mass, human brown adipose tissue, neural systems)

Addressing the development and implementation of glucose sensors as well as their combination with insulin delivery systems to form a ‘closed-loop’ artificial pancreas

to address the many roles of metabolites, proteins, and neural systems in the physiology and pathophysiology of metabolic and endocrine diseases

laboratory and computational tools and models and engineering platforms and solutions

Studying networks of molecules and cells including metabolites (metabolome), proteins (proteome), and neural systems (connectome) that are relevant to metabolic and endocrine diseases

Analyzing and interpreting protein structures that are relevant to metabolic and endocrine diseases

The biomedical engineering, biotechnology, imaging, data science, and systems biology programs support research on the development and application of technologies and integrated approaches for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic diseases. Studies within these programs are aimed at:

Find active NIDDK-specific funding opportunities on the NIH Grants & Funding website.

Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Research Training

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Small Business

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Translational Research

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.