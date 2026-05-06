Bioengineering, Biotechnology, & Imaging as applied to Diabetes, Metabolic, & Endocrine Diseases
Cutting-edge technologies that elucidate the mechanisms underlying endocrine and metabolic diseases, including diabetes.
The biomedical engineering, biotechnology, imaging, data science, and systems biology programs support research on the development and application of technologies and integrated approaches for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic diseases. Studies within these programs are aimed at:
- Analyzing and interpreting protein structures that are relevant to metabolic and endocrine diseases
- Studying networks of molecules and cells including metabolites (metabolome), proteins (proteome), and neural systems (connectome) that are relevant to metabolic and endocrine diseases
- Developing laboratory and computational tools and models and engineering platforms and solutions to address the many roles of metabolites, proteins, and neural systems in the physiology and pathophysiology of metabolic and endocrine diseases
- Addressing the development and implementation of glucose sensors as well as their combination with insulin delivery systems to form a ‘closed-loop’ artificial pancreas
- Developing and applying in vivo molecular and functional imaging techniques to visualize and monitor physiological or metabolic processes and tissues (e.g., pancreatic beta cell mass, human brown adipose tissue, neural systems)
- Developing bioengineering solutions to prevent and treat diabetic foot ulcers, such as new biomaterials to facilitate healing, sensors to predict at-risk feet and novel devices to improve off-loading.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Guillermo A. Arreaza-Rubín, M.D. Diabetes and endocrine disease bioengineering and glucose sensing
- Arthur L. Castle, Ph.D. Functional metabolomics and technology development to measure metabolic disease; muscle biology and exercise in diabetes and obesity; fellowships and institutional training grants
- Albert J. Hwa, Ph.D. Basic mechanisms underlying the organogenesis and regeneration of pancreatic islets during health and disease; generation of islet cells from stem cells for disease modeling and regenerative medicine; microphysiological systems for diabetes modeling
- Maren Laughlin, Ph.D. Energy balance, thermogenesis and mitochondria biology, lipid metabolism, and functional and metabolic imaging in adipose, pancreas and other metabolic organs.
- Salvatore Sechi, Ph.D. Proteomics, Systems Biology, and Structural Biology as applied to diabetes, metabolic, and endocrine diseases
- Xujing Wang, Ph.D. Data science and artificial intelligence (AI); computation modeling; integrative genomics; network biology; genotype-phenotype relationship
- Theresa Teslovich Woo, Ph.D. Human behavior, developmental cognitive neuroscience, and brain-based mechanisms involved in obesity and diabetes
Related Links
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Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
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Additional Research Programs
Research Training
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Small Business
Small Business Programs
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Human Subjects Research
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NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
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Providing education and training for the next generation of biomedical and behavioral scientist
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