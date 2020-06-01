Cuiling Li, Ph.D.

Our facility supports NIDDK intramural researchers in their efforts to generate genetically modified mice. We have replaced the original way to modify genes through targeting in ES cells, with CRISPR/Cas9 technology to achieve the same goals in a much quicker fashion (time is shortened from about 6 months to 6 weeks). This new technology is rapidly being improved and we are implementing the latest advancements. The facility will superovulate donor mice, harvest single cell embryos and inject CRISPR reagents. Surviving embryos will be implanted into pseudopregnant females. Tail biopsies from the pups will be given to the investigator for genotyping to identify potential founder mice.

Research in Plain Language

Mice, humans, and most mammals—including dogs, cats, rabbits, monkeys, and apes—have roughly the same number of nucleotides in their genomes: about 3 billion base pairs. This comparable DNA content implies that all mammals contain more or less the same number of genes. Inherited human diseases can be caused by a single alteration in one DNA molecule, leading to inheritance of sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, breast cancer, and many other diseases.

Because mouse and humans share about 85 percent of the same genes, we can idendify the gene in a mouse model, modify it (or create mutations), then transfer that mutation from generation to generation of study mice. By targeting these modified genes in mouse models, scientists can study human diseases safely and learn how to treat or prevent certain illnesses.