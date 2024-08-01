Mouse CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Facility

Richard Proia, Ph.D., Director



View staff and contact information.

The facility supports NIDDK intramural researchers in their efforts to generate genetically modified mice through CRISPR/Cas9 technology.

The facility will superovulate donor mice, harvest single cell embryos and inject CRISPR reagents. Surviving embryos will be implanted into pseudopregnant females. Tail biopsies from the pups will be given to the investigator for genotyping to identify potential founder mice.