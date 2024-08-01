U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Cores & Support Services
  5. Mouse CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Facility

Mouse CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Facility

Richard Proia, Ph.D., Director

View staff and contact information.

The facility supports NIDDK intramural researchers in their efforts to generate genetically modified mice through CRISPR/Cas9 technology.

The facility will superovulate donor mice, harvest single cell embryos and inject CRISPR reagents. Surviving embryos will be implanted into pseudopregnant females. Tail biopsies from the pups will be given to the investigator for genotyping to identify potential founder mice.

Last Reviewed August 2024