Cuiling Li, Ph.D.
Scientific Focus Areas: Cancer Biology, Cell Biology, Developmental Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Stem Cell Biology
Publications
- SIRT4 has tumor-suppressive activity and regulates the cellular metabolic response to DNA damage by inhibiting mitochondrial glutamine metabolism.
- Jeong SM, Xiao C, Finley LW, Lahusen T, Souza AL, Pierce K, Li YH, Wang X, Laurent G, German NJ, Xu X, Li C, Wang RH, Lee J, Csibi A, Cerione R, Blenis J, Clish CB, Kimmelman A, Deng CX, Haigis MC.
- Cancer Cell (2013 Apr 15) 23:450-63. Abstract/Full Text
- SIRT2 maintains genome integrity and suppresses tumorigenesis through regulating APC/C activity.
- Kim HS, Vassilopoulos A, Wang RH, Lahusen T, Xiao Z, Xu X, Li C, Veenstra TD, Li B, Yu H, Ji J, Wang XW, Park SH, Cha YI, Gius D, Deng CX.
- Cancer Cell (2011 Oct 18) 20:487-99. Abstract/Full Text
- Liver steatosis and increased ChREBP expression in mice carrying a liver specific SIRT1 null mutation under a normal feeding condition.
- Wang RH, Li C, Deng CX.
- Int J Biol Sci (2010 Nov 16) 6:682-90. Abstract/Full Text
- Anterior visceral endoderm SMAD4 signaling specifies anterior embryonic patterning and head induction in mice.
- Li C, Li YP, Fu XY, Deng CX.
- Int J Biol Sci (2010 Sep 27) 6:569-83. Abstract/Full Text
- Impaired skin and mammary gland development and increased gamma-irradiation-induced tumorigenesis in mice carrying a mutation of S1152-ATM phosphorylation site in Brca1.
- Kim SS, Cao L, Baek HJ, Lim SC, Li C, Wang RH, Xu X, Cho KH, Deng CX.
- Cancer Res (2009 Dec 15) 69:9291-300. Abstract/Full Text
- Impaired DNA damage response, genome instability, and tumorigenesis in SIRT1 mutant mice.
- Wang RH, Sengupta K, Li C, Kim HS, Cao L, Xiao C, Kim S, Xu X, Zheng Y, Chilton B, Jia R, Zheng ZM, Appella E, Wang XW, Ried T, Deng CX.
- Cancer Cell (2008 Oct 7) 14:312-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Smad4 signalling in T cells is required for suppression of gastrointestinal cancer.
- Kim BG, Li C, Qiao W, Mamura M, Kasprzak B, Anver M, Wolfraim L, Hong S, Mushinski E, Potter M, Kim SJ, Fu XY, Deng C, Letterio JJ.
- Nature (2006 Jun 22) 441:1015-9. Abstract/Full Text
- A role of SMAD4 in iron metabolism through the positive regulation of hepcidin expression.
- Wang RH, Li C, Xu X, Zheng Y, Xiao C, Zerfas P, Cooperman S, Eckhaus M, Rouault T, Mishra L, Deng CX.
- Cell Metab (2005 Dec) 2:399-409. Abstract/Full Text
- FGFR1 function at the earliest stages of mouse limb development plays an indispensable role in subsequent autopod morphogenesis.
- Li C, Xu X, Nelson DK, Williams T, Kuehn MR, Deng CX.
- Development (2005 Nov) 132:4755-64. Abstract/Full Text
