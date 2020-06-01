Huiyan Lu, M.S.
Professional Experience
- Visiting Scholar, Cornell University, 1990-1991
- M.S., Northeastern Agricultural University, 1988
Research Goal
The ultimate goal of my research activities is to provide standardize mouse models for other researchers.
Current Research
I provide services for investigators within the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) in support of transgenic mice production, rederivation, cryopreservation, in vitro fertilization, and related services.
Applying our Research
By using mouse models, our researchers can search for answers to biological and chemical questions that will ultimately help treat or prevent human disease and disorders.
Select Publications
- DREADD technology reveals major impact of Gq signalling on cardiac electrophysiology.
- Kaiser E, Tian Q, Wagner M, Barth M, Xian W, Schröder L, Ruppenthal S, Kaestner L, Boehm U, Wartenberg P, Lu H, McMillin SM, Bone DBJ, Wess J, Lipp P.
- Cardiovasc Res (2019 May 1) 115:1052-1066. Abstract/Full Text
- SIRT6 Is Essential for Adipocyte Differentiation by Regulating Mitotic Clonal Expansion.
- Chen Q, Hao W, Xiao C, Wang R, Xu X, Lu H, Chen W, Deng CX.
- Cell Rep (2017 Mar 28) 18:3155-3166. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
Genetically modified mice are used extensively in research as models of human disease. I provide services for investigators within the NIDDK that support research involving genetically modified mice. I specifically support NIDDK research that uses genetically modified mice as a model for human diseases.
My research activities include Transgenic Mice Production, a process that involves injecting new genetic information into the nucleus of a single cell of a mouse embryo so that it will randomly mix into the hereditary information of the mouse. I also conduct rederivation, a procedure by which an embryo is removed from the reproductive tract of one female mouse and relocated to the reproductive tract of another female mouse in order to facilitate implantation, growth, and birth. The procedure is normally performed to prevent or reduce the chance that an infectious agent may be transmitted when mice are placed in research facilities.
My other research activities include cryopreservation, a process during which cells or tissues are cooled to extremely low temperatures so that they can be preserved and so that all biological activity can be halted, and in vitro fertilization, a procedure that involves using male sperm to fertilize a female egg outside the body.