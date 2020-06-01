Huiyan Lu, M.S.

By using mouse models, our researchers can search for answers to biological and chemical questions that will ultimately help treat or prevent human disease and disorders.

I provide services for investigators within the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) in support of transgenic mice production, rederivation, cryopreservation, in vitro fertilization, and related services.

Research in Plain Language

Genetically modified mice are used extensively in research as models of human disease. I provide services for investigators within the NIDDK that support research involving genetically modified mice. I specifically support NIDDK research that uses genetically modified mice as a model for human diseases.

My research activities include Transgenic Mice Production, a process that involves injecting new genetic information into the nucleus of a single cell of a mouse embryo so that it will randomly mix into the hereditary information of the mouse. I also conduct rederivation, a procedure by which an embryo is removed from the reproductive tract of one female mouse and relocated to the reproductive tract of another female mouse in order to facilitate implantation, growth, and birth. The procedure is normally performed to prevent or reduce the chance that an infectious agent may be transmitted when mice are placed in research facilities.

My other research activities include cryopreservation, a process during which cells or tissues are cooled to extremely low temperatures so that they can be preserved and so that all biological activity can be halted, and in vitro fertilization, a procedure that involves using male sperm to fertilize a female egg outside the body.