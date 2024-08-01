Huiyan Lu, M.S.
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- DREADD technology reveals major impact of Gq signalling on cardiac electrophysiology.
- Kaiser E, Tian Q, Wagner M, Barth M, Xian W, Schröder L, Ruppenthal S, Kaestner L, Boehm U, Wartenberg P, Lu H, McMillin SM, Bone DBJ, Wess J, Lipp P.
- Cardiovasc Res (2019 May 1) 115:1052-1066. Abstract/Full Text
- SIRT6 Is Essential for Adipocyte Differentiation by Regulating Mitotic Clonal Expansion.
- Chen Q, Hao W, Xiao C, Wang R, Xu X, Lu H, Chen W, Deng CX.
- Cell Rep (2017 Mar 28) 18:3155-3166. Abstract/Full Text
- β-arrestin-2 is an essential regulator of pancreatic β-cell function under physiological and pathophysiological conditions.
- Zhu L, Almaça J, Dadi PK, Hong H, Sakamoto W, Rossi M, Lee RJ, Vierra NC, Lu H, Cui Y, McMillin SM, Perry NA, Gurevich VV, Lee A, Kuo B, Leapman RD, Matschinsky FM, Doliba NM, Urs NM, Caron MG, Jacobson DA, Caicedo A, Wess J.
- Nat Commun (2017 Feb 1) 8:14295. Abstract/Full Text
- CK2 acts as a potent negative regulator of receptor-mediated insulin release in vitro and in vivo.
- Rossi M, Ruiz de Azua I, Barella LF, Sakamoto W, Zhu L, Cui Y, Lu H, Rebholz H, Matschinsky FM, Doliba NM, Butcher AJ, Tobin AB, Wess J.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2015 Dec 8) 112:E6818-24. Abstract/Full Text
- A novel experimental strategy to assess the metabolic effects of selective activation of a G(q)-coupled receptor in hepatocytes in vivo.
- Li JH, Jain S, McMillin SM, Cui Y, Gautam D, Sakamoto W, Lu H, Jou W, McGuinness OP, Gavrilova O, Wess J.
- Endocrinology (2013 Oct) 154:3539-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Chronic activation of a designer G(q)-coupled receptor improves β cell function.
- Jain S, Ruiz de Azua I, Lu H, White MF, Guettier JM, Wess J.
- J Clin Invest (2013 Apr) 123:1750-62. Abstract/Full Text
- Postprandial inhibition of gastric ghrelin secretion by long-chain fatty acid through GPR120 in isolated gastric ghrelin cells and mice.
- Lu X, Zhao X, Feng J, Liou AP, Anthony S, Pechhold S, Sun Y, Lu H, Wank S.
- Am J Physiol Gastrointest Liver Physiol (2012 Aug 1) 303:G367-76. Abstract/Full Text
- Beneficial metabolic effects caused by persistent activation of beta-cell M3 muscarinic acetylcholine receptors in transgenic mice.
- Gautam D, Ruiz de Azua I, Li JH, Guettier JM, Heard T, Cui Y, Lu H, Jou W, Gavrilova O, Zawalich WS, Wess J.
- Endocrinology (2010 Nov) 151:5185-94. Abstract/Full Text
- Kidneys of Alb/TGF-beta1 transgenic mice are deficient in retinoic acid and exogenous retinoic acid shows dose-dependent toxicity.
- Xu Q, Hendry BM, Maden M, Lu H, Wong YF, Rankin AC, Noor M, Kopp JB.
- Nephron Exp Nephrol (2010) 114:e127-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatic muscarinic acetylcholine receptors are not critically involved in maintaining glucose homeostasis in mice.
- Li JH, Gautam D, Han SJ, Guettier JM, Cui Y, Lu H, Deng C, O'Hare J, Jou W, Gavrilova O, Buettner C, Wess J.
- Diabetes (2009 Dec) 58:2776-87. Abstract/Full Text
- A chemical-genetic approach to study G protein regulation of beta cell function in vivo.
- Guettier JM, Gautam D, Scarselli M, Ruiz de Azua I, Li JH, Rosemond E, Ma X, Gonzalez FJ, Armbruster BN, Lu H, Roth BL, Wess J.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Nov 10) 106:19197-202. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic roles of the M3 muscarinic acetylcholine receptor studied with M3 receptor mutant mice: a review.
- Gautam D, Jeon J, Li JH, Han SJ, Hamdan FF, Cui Y, Lu H, Deng C, Gavrilova O, Wess J.
- J Recept Signal Transduct Res (2008) 28:93-108. Abstract/Full Text
- Skeletal abnormalities and extra-skeletal ossification in mice with restricted Gsalpha deletion caused by a renin promoter-Cre transgene.
- Castrop H, Oppermann M, Mizel D, Huang Y, Faulhaber-Walter R, Weiss Y, Weinstein LS, Chen M, Germain S, Lu H, Ragland D, Schimel DM, Schnermann J.
- Cell Tissue Res (2007 Dec) 330:487-501. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of transgenic expression of HIV-1 Vpr on lipid and energy metabolism in mice.
- Balasubramanyam A, Mersmann H, Jahoor F, Phillips TM, Sekhar RV, Schubert U, Brar B, Iyer D, Smith EO, Takahashi H, Lu H, Anderson P, Kino T, Henklein P, Kopp JB.
- Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab (2007 Jan) 292:E40-8. Abstract/Full Text
- A critical role for beta cell M3 muscarinic acetylcholine receptors in regulating insulin release and blood glucose homeostasis in vivo.
- Gautam D, Han SJ, Hamdan FF, Jeon J, Li B, Li JH, Cui Y, Mears D, Lu H, Deng C, Heard T, Wess J.
- Cell Metab (2006 Jun) 3:449-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Detection and localization of proteinuria by dynamic contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging using MS325.
- Zhang Y, Choyke PL, Lu H, Takahashi H, Mannon RB, Zhang X, Marcos H, Li KC, Kopp JB.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2005 Jun) 16:1752-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Inducible podocyte-specific gene expression in transgenic mice.
- Shigehara T, Zaragoza C, Kitiyakara C, Takahashi H, Lu H, Moeller M, Holzman LB, Kopp JB.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2003 Aug) 14:1998-2003. Abstract/Full Text
- Anti-mouse mesangial cell serum induces acute glomerulonephropathy in mice.
- Yo Y, Braun MC, Barisoni L, Mobaraki H, Lu H, Shrivastav S, Owens J, Kopp JB.
- Nephron Exp Nephrol (2003) 93:e92-106. Abstract/Full Text
- An early vision-based snake model for ultrasound image segmentation.
- Chen CM, Lu HH, Lin YC.
- Ultrasound Med Biol (2000 Feb) 26:273-85. Abstract/Full Text
- PCAF interacts with tax and stimulates tax transactivation in a histone acetyltransferase-independent manner.
- Jiang H, Lu H, Schiltz RL, Pise-Masison CA, Ogryzko VV, Nakatani Y, Brady JN.
- Mol Cell Biol (1999 Dec) 19:8136-45. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed August 2024