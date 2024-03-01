Christine Maric-Bilkan, Ph.D.

I oversee basic and translational research related to polycystic kidney disease, basic research on sex/gender differences in renal pathophysiology as well as fellowships in kidney and urology. I also oversee several specific programs:

Research Programs

Kidney Disease Centers

Enhancing the effectiveness of research related to nephrology by encouraging collaboration among investigators from relevant disciplines.

Polycystic Kidney Disease

Research on renal injury from cyst growth that occurs in PKD.