Christine Maric-Bilkan, Ph.D.

Program Director: Division of Kidney, Urologic, & Hematologic Diseases
Basic Science PKD; Polycystic Kidney Disease Research Resource Consortium; Sex and Gender Differences; Kidney and Urology Fellowships

Responsibilities & Activities

I oversee basic and translational research related to polycystic kidney disease, basic research on sex/gender differences in renal pathophysiology as well as fellowships in kidney and urology. I also oversee several specific programs:

Research Programs

Kidney Disease Centers
Enhancing the effectiveness of research related to nephrology by encouraging collaboration among investigators from relevant disciplines.

Polycystic Kidney Disease
Research on renal injury from cyst growth that occurs in PKD.


Last Reviewed March 2024

Select Experience

Program Officer, NIH/NHLBI, 2013-2018

Associate Professor, University of Mississippi Medical Center, 2008-2013

Assistant Professor, Georgetown University Medical Center, 2001-2008

Research Officer, Renal physiology/Anatomy and Cell Biology, University of Melbourne, 1997-2001

PhD, Renal physiology/Anatomy and Cell Biology, University of Melbourne, 1993-1997