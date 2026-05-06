The mechanisms and pathophysiology underlying renal disease and its progression.

The Kidney Basic Research program supports fundamental research on the normal development, structure, and function of the kidney. The portfolio includes studies of renal biochemistry, cell and molecular biology, metabolism, transport, acid-base homeostasis, fluid electrolyte dynamics, hemodynamics, innervation, and whole-organ physiology and how abnormalities in these processes contribute to disease.

Find active NIDDK-specific funding opportunities on the NIH Grants & Funding website.

Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Research Training

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Small Business

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Translational Research

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.