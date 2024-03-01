Dr. Mendley is a Senior Scientific Analyst in the Division of Kidney, Urologic and Hematologic Diseases of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Her current portfolio includes research related to acute and chronic kidney diseases that affect children, including the Pediatric Centers of Excellence in Nephrology, as well as basic, translational and clinical research in adult chronic kidney disease, dialysis, and transplantation. She also oversees clinical and translational research in polycystic kidney disease, including the Polycystic Kidney Disease Research Resource Consortium. She is the Executive Secretary of the Kidney Interagency Coordinating Committee which was established by Congress in 1987 to encourage cooperation, communication, and collaboration among all Federal agencies involved in kidney research and other kidney disease-related activities.

Research Programs

Chronic Kidney Disease

The mechanisms and pathophysiology underlying kidney disease and its progression.

Kidney Clinical Research & Epidemiology

Advances clinical studies and epidemiologic research on renal disease.

Kidney Disease Centers

Enhancing the effectiveness of research related to nephrology by encouraging collaboration among investigators from relevant disciplines.

Pediatric Kidney Disease

Interventional, epidemiological, descriptive, or natural history studies of children with acute or chronic renal diseases.

Polycystic Kidney Disease

Research on renal injury from cyst growth that occurs in PKD.