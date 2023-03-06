Maureen Monaghan Center, Ph.D., CDCES

Responsibilities & Activities

I serve as Program Director for Diabetes Behavioral Science and provide scientific and administrative oversight for clinical studies addressing behavioral and psychological research in diabetes. My portfolio focuses on behavioral strategies to prevent type 2 diabetes or improve treatment outcomes of individuals with type 1 or type 2 diabetes across the lifespan. Studies in this portfolio include observational studies, behavioral interventions from pilot and feasibility studies through efficacy and effectiveness trials, as well as dissemination and implementation work focused on understanding behavioral, familial, or psychological factors that influence diabetes self-management and clinical care. In addition to outcomes related to the prevention and treatment of diabetes (e.g., HbA1C, glucose), other outcomes of interest may include patient-reported outcomes, quality of life, diabetes distress, and other psychological indicators with implications for diabetes management and care.

Committees & Working Groups