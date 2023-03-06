Maureen Monaghan Center, Ph.D., CDCES
Responsibilities & Activities
I serve as Program Director for Diabetes Behavioral Science and provide scientific and administrative oversight for clinical studies addressing behavioral and psychological research in diabetes. My portfolio focuses on behavioral strategies to prevent type 2 diabetes or improve treatment outcomes of individuals with type 1 or type 2 diabetes across the lifespan. Studies in this portfolio include observational studies, behavioral interventions from pilot and feasibility studies through efficacy and effectiveness trials, as well as dissemination and implementation work focused on understanding behavioral, familial, or psychological factors that influence diabetes self-management and clinical care. In addition to outcomes related to the prevention and treatment of diabetes (e.g., HbA1C, glucose), other outcomes of interest may include patient-reported outcomes, quality of life, diabetes distress, and other psychological indicators with implications for diabetes management and care.
Research Programs
Clinical Research in Type 1 Diabetes
Determinants, etiology, progression, prevention, and treatment of type 1 diabetes in children and adults.
Clinical Research in Type 2 Diabetes
Progression and treatment of type 2 diabetes in children and adults.
Committees & Working Groups
- Clinical Advancement based on Research Evidence (CARE), Member
- Clinical Studies Working Group, Member
Select Experience
Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Pediatrics, George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences, 2018-2021
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Pediatrics, George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences, 2010-2018
Pediatric Psychologist, Children’s National Hospital, 2008-2021
M.S., Clinical and Translational Research, George Washington University, 2011-2013
Postdoctoral Fellow in Pediatric Psychology, Children’s National Hospital, 2006-2008
Ph.D., Clinical Psychology, University of Virginia, 2001-2006