Clinical Research in Type 2 Diabetes

Studies in humans aimed at the prevention, treatment, and diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes and the mechanistic aspects of its etiology.

The Clinical Research in Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) program supports human studies across the lifespan aimed at understanding, preventing and treating T2D. This program includes clinical trials that test pharmacologic, behavioral, surgical or practice-level approaches to the treatment and/or prevention of T2D, including promoting the preservation of beta cell function. Studies may also advance the development of new surrogate markers for use in clinical trials. Studies can be designed to understand the pathophysiology of T2D, including the role of gestational diabetes and metabolic imprinting on the development of T2D, as well as factors influencing the response to treatment. The program also encompasses epidemiologic studies that improve our understanding of the natural history and pathogenesis of T2D, and the development of diagnostic criteria to distinguish type 1 and type 2 diabetes, especially in the pediatric population. The program also supports research to understand and test approaches to accelerate the translation of efficacious interventions into real-world practice and adoption; and to address health equity by reducing health disparities in the incidence and/or clinical outcomes of T2D.

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.

NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.

NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

