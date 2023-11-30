Clinical Research in Type 2 Diabetes
Studies in humans aimed at the prevention, treatment, and diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes and the mechanistic aspects of its etiology.
The Clinical Research in Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) program supports human studies across the lifespan aimed at understanding, preventing and treating T2D. This program includes clinical trials that test pharmacologic, behavioral, surgical or practice-level approaches to the treatment and/or prevention of T2D, including promoting the preservation of beta cell function. Studies may also advance the development of new surrogate markers for use in clinical trials. Studies can be designed to understand the pathophysiology of T2D, including the role of gestational diabetes and metabolic imprinting on the development of T2D, as well as factors influencing the response to treatment. The program also encompasses epidemiologic studies that improve our understanding of the natural history and pathogenesis of T2D, and the development of diagnostic criteria to distinguish type 1 and type 2 diabetes, especially in the pediatric population. The program also supports research to understand and test approaches to accelerate the translation of efficacious interventions into real-world practice and adoption; and to address health equity by reducing health disparities in the incidence and/or clinical outcomes of T2D.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Shavon Artis Dickerson, Dr.P.H., M.P.H. Health Equity and Implementation Science
- Henry B. Burch, M.D. Clinical studies utilizing existing digital health technology for the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes, clinical and basic science studies involving non-neoplastic disorders of the thyroid, clinical studies involving medical and novel dietary treatment of type 2 diabetes.
- Maureen Monaghan Center, Ph.D., CDCES Health Psychology, Behavioral Science, Clinical Management of Diabetes
- Jean M. Lawrence, Sc.D., M.P.H., M.S.S.A. Type 2 diabetes risk and prevention after gestational diabetes; Studies of adults with diabetes/pre-diabetes using secondary data and observational designs, and natural experiments
- Hanyu Liang, M.D., Ph.D. Hepatic Metabolism; Insulin Resistance; Type 2 Diabetes; Obesity; Bariatric Surgery
- Barbara Linder, M.D., Ph.D. Type 2 diabetes in children and youth; human studies of metabolic imprinting
- Saul Malozowski, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A. Neuroendocrinology of hypothalamic-pituitary axis, neuropeptide signaling and receptors; hormonal regulation of bone and mineral metabolism; HIV/AIDS-associated metabolic and endocrine dysfunction
- Pamela L. Thornton, Ph.D. Health Equity and Translational Research; Centers for Diabetes Translation Research (P30) Program
- Theresa Teslovich Woo, Ph.D. Human behavior, developmental cognitive neuroscience, and brain-based mechanisms involved in obesity and diabetes
Recent Funding OpportunitiesView More Recent Funding Opportunities
Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Research Council of Finland (RCF) National Institutes of Health (NIH) Partnership Program
Multidisciplinary Studies of HIV/AIDS and Aging (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
Multidisciplinary Studies of HIV/AIDS and Aging (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)
Cardiovascular Repository Type 1 Diabetes (CARE-T1D) Consortium (U01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed).
Addressing the Impact of Syndemics on the Health of People with HIV and Diseases and Conditions within the Missions of NIDDK and NHLBI (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Diversity
Diversity Programs
The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.Learn about NIDDK Diversity Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
