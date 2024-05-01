Susanne Neumann, Ph.D.
Senior Associate Scientist: Laboratory of Endocrinology & Receptor Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Molecular Pharmacology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Inhibition of TSH/IGF-1 Receptor Crosstalk by Teprotumumab as a Treatment Modality of Thyroid Eye Disease.
- Krieger CC, Sui X, Kahaly GJ, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2022 Mar 24) 107:e1653-e1660. Abstract/Full Text
- Targeting TSH and IGF-1 Receptors to Treat Thyroid Eye Disease.
- Neumann S, Krieger CC, Gershengorn MC.
- Eur Thyroid J (2020 Dec) 9:59-65. Abstract/Full Text
- Is There Evidence for IGF1R-Stimulating Abs in Graves' Orbitopathy Pathogenesis?
- Krieger CC, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- Int J Mol Sci (2020 Sep 8) 21. Abstract/Full Text
- β-Arrestin 1 in Thyrotropin Receptor Signaling in Bone: Studies in Osteoblast-Like Cells.
- Boutin A, Gershengorn MC, Neumann S.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2020) 11:312. Abstract/Full Text
- TSH/IGF1 receptor crosstalk: Mechanism and clinical implications.
- Krieger CC, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- Pharmacol Ther (2020 May) 209:107502. Abstract/Full Text
- Thyrotropin, but Not Thyroid-Stimulating Antibodies, Induces Biphasic Regulation of Gene Expression in Human Thyrocytes.
- Jang D, Morgan SJ, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Banga JP, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- Thyroid (2020 Feb) 30:270-276. Abstract/Full Text
- Thyrotropin Causes Dose-dependent Biphasic Regulation of cAMP Production Mediated by G(s) and G(i/o) Proteins.
- Neumann S, Malik SS, Marcus-Samuels B, Eliseeva E, Jang D, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Krieger CC, Gershengorn MC.
- Mol Pharmacol (2020 Jan) 97:2-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Arrestin-β-1 Physically Scaffolds TSH and IGF1 Receptors to Enable Crosstalk.
- Krieger CC, Boutin A, Jang D, Morgan SJ, Banga JP, Kahaly GJ, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- Endocrinology (2019 Jun 1) 160:1468-1479. Abstract/Full Text
- Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH)/Insulin-like Growth Factor 1 (IGF1) Receptor Cross-talk in Human Cells.
- Krieger CC, Morgan SJ, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- Curr Opin Endocr Metab Res (2018 Oct) 2:29-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Evidence That Graves' Ophthalmopathy Immunoglobulins Do Not Directly Activate IGF-1 Receptors.
- Marcus-Samuels B, Krieger CC, Boutin A, Kahaly GJ, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- Thyroid (2018 May) 28:650-655. Abstract/Full Text
- Discovery of a Positive Allosteric Modulator of the Thyrotropin Receptor: Potentiation of Thyrotropin-Mediated Preosteoblast Differentiation In Vitro.
- Neumann S, Eliseeva E, Boutin A, Barnaeva E, Ferrer M, Southall N, Kim D, Hu X, Morgan SJ, Marugan JJ, Gershengorn MC.
- J Pharmacol Exp Ther (2018 Jan) 364:38-45. Abstract/Full Text
- Normal Human Thyrocytes in Culture.
- Morgan SJ, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- Methods Mol Biol (2018) 1817:1-7. Abstract/Full Text
- TSHR/IGF-1R Cross-Talk, Not IGF-1R Stimulating Antibodies, Mediates Graves' Ophthalmopathy Pathogenesis.
- Krieger CC, Neumann S, Marcus-Samuels B, Gershengorn MC.
- Thyroid (2017 May) 27:746-747. Abstract/Full Text
- Inhibiting thyrotropin/insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor crosstalk to treat Graves' ophthalmopathy: studies in orbital fibroblasts in vitro.
- Place RF, Krieger CC, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- Br J Pharmacol (2017 Feb) 174:328-340. Abstract/Full Text
- Thyrotropin Stimulates Differentiation Not Proliferation of Normal Human Thyrocytes in Culture.
- Morgan SJ, Neumann S, Marcus-Samuels B, Gershengorn MC.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2016) 7:168. Abstract/Full Text
- An Enantiomer of an Oral Small-Molecule TSH Receptor Agonist Exhibits Improved Pharmacologic Properties.
- Neumann S, Padia U, Cullen MJ, Eliseeva E, Nir EA, Place RF, Morgan SJ, Gershengorn MC.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2016) 7:105. Abstract/Full Text
- TSH/IGF-1 Receptor Cross Talk in Graves' Ophthalmopathy Pathogenesis.
- Krieger CC, Place RF, Bevilacqua C, Marcus-Samuels B, Abel BS, Skarulis MC, Kahaly GJ, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2016 Jun) 101:2340-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Multiple Transduction Pathways Mediate Thyrotropin Receptor Signaling in Preosteoblast-Like Cells.
- Boutin A, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- Endocrinology (2016 May) 157:2173-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Future Prospects for the Treatment of Graves' Hyperthyroidism and Eye Disease.
- Neumann S, Place RF, Krieger CC, Gershengorn MC.
- Horm Metab Res (2015 Sep) 47:789-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Bidirectional TSH and IGF-1 receptor cross talk mediates stimulation of hyaluronan secretion by Graves' disease immunoglobins.
- Krieger CC, Neumann S, Place RF, Marcus-Samuels B, Gershengorn MC.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2015 Mar) 100:1071-7. Abstract/Full Text
- β-Arrestin-1 mediates thyrotropin-enhanced osteoblast differentiation.
- Boutin A, Eliseeva E, Gershengorn MC, Neumann S.
- FASEB J (2014 Aug) 28:3446-55. Abstract/Full Text
- A selective TSH receptor antagonist inhibits stimulation of thyroid function in female mice.
- Neumann S, Nir EA, Eliseeva E, Huang W, Marugan J, Xiao J, Dulcey AE, Gershengorn MC.
- Endocrinology (2014 Jan) 155:310-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Novel insights on thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor signal transduction.
- Kleinau G, Neumann S, Grüters A, Krude H, Biebermann H.
- Endocr Rev (2013 Oct) 34:691-724. Abstract/Full Text
- A small molecule antagonist inhibits thyrotropin receptor antibody-induced orbital fibroblast functions involved in the pathogenesis of Graves ophthalmopathy.
- Turcu AF, Kumar S, Neumann S, Coenen M, Iyer S, Chiriboga P, Gershengorn MC, Bahn RS.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2013 May) 98:2153-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Update in TSH receptor agonists and antagonists.
- Gershengorn MC, Neumann S.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2012 Dec) 97:4287-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Persistent signaling by thyrotropin-releasing hormone receptors correlates with G-protein and receptor levels.
- Boutin A, Allen MD, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- FASEB J (2012 Aug) 26:3473-82. Abstract/Full Text
- A drug-like antagonist inhibits thyrotropin receptor-mediated stimulation of cAMP production in Graves' orbital fibroblasts.
- Neumann S, Pope A, Geras-Raaka E, Raaka BM, Bahn RS, Gershengorn MC.
- Thyroid (2012 Aug) 22:839-43. Abstract/Full Text
- Occupancy of both sites on the thyrotropin (TSH) receptor dimer is necessary for phosphoinositide signaling.
- Allen MD, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- FASEB J (2011 Oct) 25:3687-94. Abstract/Full Text
- Thyrotropin receptor stimulates internalization-independent persistent phosphoinositide signaling.
- Boutin A, Allen MD, Geras-Raaka E, Huang W, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- Mol Pharmacol (2011 Aug) 80:240-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Small-molecule thyrotropin receptor agonist activates naturally occurring thyrotropin-insensitive mutants and reveals their distinct cyclic adenosine monophosphate signal persistence.
- Allen MD, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- Thyroid (2011 Aug) 21:907-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Defining structural and functional dimensions of the extracellular thyrotropin receptor region.
- Kleinau G, Mueller S, Jaeschke H, Grzesik P, Neumann S, Diehl A, Paschke R, Krause G.
- J Biol Chem (2011 Jun 24) 286:22622-31. Abstract/Full Text
- Small molecule TSHR agonists and antagonists.
- Neumann S, Gershengorn MC.
- Ann Endocrinol (Paris) (2011 Apr) 72:74-6. Abstract/Full Text
- A new small-molecule antagonist inhibits Graves' disease antibody activation of the TSH receptor.
- Neumann S, Eliseeva E, McCoy JG, Napolitano G, Giuliani C, Monaco F, Huang W, Gershengorn MC.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2011 Feb) 96:548-54. Abstract/Full Text
- Mutations that silence constitutive signaling activity in the allosteric ligand-binding site of the thyrotropin receptor.
- Haas AK, Kleinau G, Hoyer I, Neumann S, Furkert J, Rutz C, Schülein R, Gershengorn MC, Krause G.
- Cell Mol Life Sci (2011 Jan) 68:159-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Persistent cAMP signaling by thyrotropin (TSH) receptors is not dependent on internalization.
- Neumann S, Geras-Raaka E, Marcus-Samuels B, Gershengorn MC.
- FASEB J (2010 Oct) 24:3992-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Signaling-sensitive amino acids surround the allosteric ligand binding site of the thyrotropin receptor.
- Kleinau G, Haas AK, Neumann S, Worth CL, Hoyer I, Furkert J, Rutz C, Gershengorn MC, Schülein R, Krause G.
- FASEB J (2010 Jul) 24:2347-54. Abstract/Full Text
- A small molecule inverse agonist for the human thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor.
- Neumann S, Huang W, Eliseeva E, Titus S, Thomas CJ, Gershengorn MC.
- Endocrinology (2010 Jul) 151:3454-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Constitutively active thyrotropin and thyrotropin-releasing hormone receptors and their inverse agonists.
- Neumann S, Raaka BM, Gershengorn MC.
- Methods Enzymol (2010) 485:147-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Human TSH receptor ligands as pharmacological probes with potential clinical application.
- Neumann S, Raaka BM, Gershengorn MC.
- Expert Rev Endocrinol Metab (2009 Nov 1) 4:669. Abstract/Full Text
- Small-molecule agonists for the thyrotropin receptor stimulate thyroid function in human thyrocytes and mice.
- Neumann S, Huang W, Titus S, Krause G, Kleinau G, Alberobello AT, Zheng W, Southall NT, Inglese J, Austin CP, Celi FS, Gavrilova O, Thomas CJ, Raaka BM, Gershengorn MC.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Jul 28) 106:12471-6. Abstract/Full Text
- A low-molecular-weight antagonist for the human thyrotropin receptor with therapeutic potential for hyperthyroidism.
- Neumann S, Kleinau G, Costanzi S, Moore S, Jiang JK, Raaka BM, Thomas CJ, Krause G, Gershengorn MC.
- Endocrinology (2008 Dec) 149:5945-50. Abstract/Full Text
- A virtual screen for diverse ligands: discovery of selective G protein-coupled receptor antagonists.
- Engel S, Skoumbourdis AP, Childress J, Neumann S, Deschamps JR, Thomas CJ, Colson AO, Costanzi S, Gershengorn MC.
- J Am Chem Soc (2008 Apr 16) 130:5115-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantitative high-throughput screening using a live-cell cAMP assay identifies small-molecule agonists of the TSH receptor.
- Titus S, Neumann S, Zheng W, Southall N, Michael S, Klumpp C, Yasgar A, Shinn P, Thomas CJ, Inglese J, Gershengorn MC, Austin CP.
- J Biomol Screen (2008 Feb) 13:120-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification of residues important for agonist recognition and activation in GPR40.
- Sum CS, Tikhonova IG, Neumann S, Engel S, Raaka BM, Costanzi S, Gershengorn MC.
- J Biol Chem (2007 Oct 5) 282:29248-55. Abstract/Full Text
- Bidirectional, iterative approach to the structural delineation of the functional "chemoprint" in GPR40 for agonist recognition.
- Tikhonova IG, Sum CS, Neumann S, Thomas CJ, Raaka BM, Costanzi S, Gershengorn MC.
- J Med Chem (2007 Jun 28) 50:2981-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Evaluation of small-molecule modulators of the luteinizing hormone/choriogonadotropin and thyroid stimulating hormone receptors: structure-activity relationships and selective binding patterns.
- Moore S, Jaeschke H, Kleinau G, Neumann S, Costanzi S, Jiang JK, Childress J, Raaka BM, Colson A, Paschke R, Krause G, Thomas CJ, Gershengorn MC.
- J Med Chem (2006 Jun 29) 49:3888-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Low affinity analogs of thyrotropin-releasing hormone are super-agonists.
- Engel S, Neumann S, Kaur N, Monga V, Jain R, Northup J, Gershengorn MC.
- J Biol Chem (2006 May 12) 281:13103-13109. Abstract/Full Text
- A novel activating mutation in transmembrane helix 6 of the thyrotropin receptor as cause of hereditary nonautoimmune hyperthyroidism.
- Nwosu BU, Gourgiotis L, Gershengorn MC, Neumann S.
- Thyroid (2006 May) 16:505-12. Abstract/Full Text
- A low molecular weight agonist signals by binding to the transmembrane domain of thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor (TSHR) and luteinizing hormone/chorionic gonadotropin receptor (LHCGR).
- Jäschke H, Neumann S, Moore S, Thomas CJ, Colson AO, Costanzi S, Kleinau G, Jiang JK, Paschke R, Raaka BM, Krause G, Gershengorn MC.
- J Biol Chem (2006 Apr 14) 281:9841-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural determinants for g protein activation and selectivity in the second intracellular loop of the thyrotropin receptor.
- Neumann S, Krause G, Claus M, Paschke R.
- Endocrinology (2005 Jan) 146:477-85. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed May 2024