Research Materials
Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.
Inverse agonists & neutral antagonists for the tsh receptor (U.S. Patent Application Number WO 2011127388 A2)TSHR inverse agonists and neutral antagonists that are useful for treating Graves' orbitopathy, Graves' hyperthyroidism and/or thyroid cancer
Low molecular weight thyroid stimulating hormone receptor (tshr) agonists (U.S. Patent Application Number WO 2010047674 A1)NIH investigators have discovered a series of low molecular weight thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) receptor modulators for use in the procedure to detect residual thyroid cancer cells following thyroidectomy. As small molecules, these compounds are…