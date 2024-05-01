U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Susanne Neumann, Ph.D.
  5. Research Materials
Go to Staff Directory home
Susanne Neumann, Ph.D.
Susanne Neumann.
Senior Associate Scientist: Laboratory of Endocrinology & Receptor Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Molecular Pharmacology

Research Materials

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

  1. Inverse agonists & neutral antagonists for the tsh receptor (U.S. Patent Application Number WO 2011127388 A2)

    TSHR inverse agonists and neutral antagonists that are useful for treating Graves' orbitopathy, Graves' hyperthyroidism and/or thyroid cancer
    Summary

  2. Low molecular weight thyroid stimulating hormone receptor (tshr) agonists (U.S. Patent Application Number WO 2010047674 A1)

    NIH investigators have discovered a series of low molecular weight thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) receptor modulators for use in the procedure to detect residual thyroid cancer cells following thyroidectomy. As small molecules, these compounds are…
    Summary
View Additional Research Materials
Last Reviewed May 2024