Afshin Parsa, M.D., M.P.H.

Program Director: Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases
Chronic Kidney Disease; Kidney Genetics and Genomics
Responsibilities & Activities

As Program Director and Scientific Advisor, I oversee and direct research programs associated with clinical Genetics and Genomics, and a broad array of translational and clinical CKD related research. Professional activities also include overseeing the design, analysis, and interpretation of clinical trials, clinical outcomes measures, and both genetic and observational epidemiologic studies.

My responsibilities also involve the science and program management of various multi-institutional studies including: the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort Study (CRIC); Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP), APOLLO, Cure Glomerulonephropathy (CureGN) and the Chronic Kidney Diseases of UnceRtain Etiology (CKDu) in Agricultural Communities (CURE) consortiums.

Research Programs

Chronic Kidney Disease
The mechanisms and pathophysiology underlying renal disease and its progression.

Diabetic Kidney Disease
The mechanisms and pathophysiology underlying diabetic nephropathy and its progression.

Kidney Genetics & Genomics
Genetics and genomics approaches to elucidate the normal and pathologic function of the kidney.

Select Experience

Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, 2014-Present 

Fellowship in Nephrology, University of California, San Francisco, 2004

M.P.H., University of California, Berkeley, 2002

Residency, Internal Medicine, Brown University, 1998

M.D., UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson, Rutgers University, 1995