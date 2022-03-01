Afshin Parsa, M.D., M.P.H.

Responsibilities & Activities

As Program Director and Scientific Advisor, I oversee and direct research programs associated with clinical Genetics and Genomics, and a broad array of translational and clinical CKD related research. Professional activities also include overseeing the design, analysis, and interpretation of clinical trials, clinical outcomes measures, and both genetic and observational epidemiologic studies.

My responsibilities also involve the science and program management of various multi-institutional studies including: the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort Study (CRIC); Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP), APOLLO, Cure Glomerulonephropathy (CureGN) and the Chronic Kidney Diseases of UnceRtain Etiology (CKDu) in Agricultural Communities (CURE) consortiums.