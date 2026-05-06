Kidney Genetics & Genomics
Genetics and genomics approaches to elucidate the normal and pathologic function of the kidney.
The Kidney Genetics and Genomics program advances research that uses genetic and genomic approaches to understand the normal and pathologic functions of the kidney. Studies seek to elucidate the heritability or molecular genetic basis of single-gene or genetically complex familial diseases in humans. This work includes studies that identify and characterize quantitative trait loci or modifier loci affecting single-gene traits in humans or animal models. The program advances studies of mutagenesis and mutant screens and genotype-phenotype correlations, as well as clinical studies based on clinical genetic findings.
The research portfolio also includes work to develop statistical techniques for mapping quantitative trait loci or genes contributing to complex traits, and to develop high-throughput genomic and proteomic technologies and genomic tools for creation of transgenic or knockout animals.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Afshin Parsa, M.D., M.P.H. Chronic Kidney Disease; Kidney Genetics and Genomics
Related Links
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View related clinical trials from ClinicalTrials.gov.
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Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
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Bethesda, MD
Webinar
Supports researchers with tools to enhance scientific rigor, reproducibility, and transparency, and provides a big data knowledge base for genomic and pathway hypothesis generation.
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NIH Common Fund
Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.
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Planning to Apply? Register Early
Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.