William (Stuart) Reynolds, M.D., M.P.H
Responsibilities & Activities
I oversee clinical and translational research projects related to women’s urology, urogynecology, and pelvic reconstruction, as well as functional urology and neurogenic lower urinary tract dysfunction in men and women. These areas include urinary incontinence, voiding dysfunction and retention, urinary tract infection, interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, urethral stricture and fistula diseases, urinary tract assessment and measurement, and geriatric urology. Additional topics include projects involving health services research and epidemiology as applied to non-cancerous genitourinary conditions. My research interests also include clinical and translational research projects focused on pediatric urology. I am also particularly interested in psychosocial and social ecological factors that impact on bladder health and urinary function across all ages.
Research Programs
Pediatric Urology
Interventional, epidemiological, descriptive, and natural history studies of children with urologic disease.
Urology Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Clinical studies and epidemiologic research for urologic diseases.
Women's Urology
Research on the normal and abnormal function of the lower urinary tract.
Select Experience
Associate Professor of Urology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 2018-2024
Assistant Professor of Urology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 2011-2018
Masters of Public Health, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 2011
Fellow, Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 2011
M.D., Penn State Hershey College of Medicine, 2003