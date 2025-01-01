William (Stuart) Reynolds, M.D., M.P.H

I oversee clinical and translational research projects related to women’s urology, urogynecology, and pelvic reconstruction, as well as functional urology and neurogenic lower urinary tract dysfunction in men and women. These areas include urinary incontinence, voiding dysfunction and retention, urinary tract infection, interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, urethral stricture and fistula diseases, urinary tract assessment and measurement, and geriatric urology. Additional topics include projects involving health services research and epidemiology as applied to non-cancerous genitourinary conditions. My research interests also include clinical and translational research projects focused on pediatric urology. I am also particularly interested in psychosocial and social ecological factors that impact on bladder health and urinary function across all ages.