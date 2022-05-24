U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research Programs & Contacts
  4. Pediatric Urology

Pediatric Urology

Interventional, epidemiological, descriptive, and natural history studies of children with urologic disease.

NIDDK Program Staff

  • Julia Barthold, M.D. Pediatric and Women’s Urology; Clinical and Translational Urology; Urology Genetics and Genomics
  • Eric W. Brunskill, Ph.D. Kidney and Urogenital Development; Kidney and Urology Regeneration and Repair

Recent Funding Opportunities

View More Recent Funding Opportunities
  1. RFA-DK-22-006

    Multidisciplinary K12 Urologic Research (KURe) Career Development Program (K12 Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
  2. PA-22-176

    PHS 2022-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH, CDC and FDA for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  3. PA-22-177

    PHS 2022-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH and CDC for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Required)

    Summary
  4. PA-22-178

    PHS 2022-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH for Small Business Technology Transfer Grant Applications (Parent STTR [R41/R42] Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

    Summary
  5. RFA-DK-22-003

    Promoting Organ and Tissue Donation Among Health Disparity Populations (R01 - Clinical Trial Optional)

    Summary
View More Recent Funding Opportunities

Related Links

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

  • Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
  • NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
  • NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs

Research Training

Funding Eligibility by Career Level arrow graphic

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs

Diversity

Diversity Programs

The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.

Learn about NIDDK Diversity Programs

Small Business

Small Business Programs

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs

Human Subjects Research

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Learn about Human Subjects Research

Translational Research

Translational Research process graphic

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.

Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities

Meetings & Workshops

Pre-Application Awards Webinar web rotator
Pre-Application Webinar for Institutional Network Awards for Research Training


Webinar

KUH Summer Undergrad 2022 web rotator
KUH Summer Undergraduate Research Symposium 2022

-
Webinar

Neurourology web rotator
Neurourology: Bridging Basic and Clinical Science to Understand Urologic Disease

-
Webinar

Research Advances 2022 web rotator
Research Advances for Urologic Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome: Informing the Next Generation of Clinical Studies

-
Bethesda, MD

View All Meetings
View all Meetings & Workshops

View all Meetings & Workshops
  • NIH Common Fund

    Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.

  • Planning to Apply? Register Early

    Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.