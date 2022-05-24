Urology Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Clinical studies and epidemiologic research for urologic diseases.
The Urology Clinical Research and Epidemiology Program advances clinical studies and epidemiologic research for urologic diseases. The portfolio encompasses the development and analysis of large databases, cross-sectional surveys, prospective observational studies, case-control studies, and randomized, controlled clinical trials. Key areas of interest include preventing disease, defining risk factors, identification and validation of markers to establish disease and disease prognosis and treatment of diseases and disorders.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Kevin Abbott, M.D., M.P.H. Kidney and Urology Epidemiology; Transplant, including transplant related clinical trials; Dialysis Clinical Studies, non interventional, no clinical trials; KUH Loan Repayment Program (LRP) Liaison; Contract Officer Representative (COR) for United States Renal Data System (USRDS) and Urologic Diseases in America (UDA)
- Julia Barthold, M.D. Pediatric and Women’s Urology; Clinical and Translational Urology; Urology Genetics and Genomics
- Ziya Kirkali, M.D. Clinical Urology; Urinary Stone Disease; Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; Erectile Dysfunction; Urology HIV/AIDS
- Christopher Mullins, Ph.D. Kidney and Urology Cell Biology
- Jenna Norton, Ph.D., M.P.H. Health equity, social determinants of health & health data standards
Multidisciplinary K12 Urologic Research (KURe) Career Development Program (K12 Clinical Trial Optional)
PHS 2022-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH, CDC and FDA for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
PHS 2022-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH and CDC for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Required)
PHS 2022-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH for Small Business Technology Transfer Grant Applications (Parent STTR [R41/R42] Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
Promoting Organ and Tissue Donation Among Health Disparity Populations (R01 - Clinical Trial Optional)
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Diversity
Diversity Programs
The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.Learn about NIDDK Diversity Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
