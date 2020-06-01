Ivonne H. Schulman, M.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As director of the Translational and Clinical Studies of Acute Kidney Injury Program, my responsibilities include overseeing and managing research portfolios associated with the pathogenesis, prevention, and treatment of acute kidney injury. The portfolio aims to develop novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. Also of interest is research on the natural history of acute kidney injury, including studies on risk and outcome stratification, for early stages and progression to chronic kidney disease.
My responsibilities also involve the scientific and programmatic management of single site and multi-institutional studies of acute kidney injury.
Furthermore, I assist with the data requests for the United States Renal Data System research files and with the KUH Loan Repayment Program.
Research Programs
Acute Kidney Injury
The mechanisms and pathophysiology underlying AKI and its progression.
Kidney Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Advances clinical studies and epidemiologic research on renal disease.
Kidney Disease Centers
Enhancing the effectiveness of research related to nephrology by encouraging collaboration among investigators from relevant disciplines.
Select Experience
Professor of Clinical Medicine, Katz Family Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, 06/01/2018 – 09/28/2019
Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Katz Family Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, 06/01/2012 – 05/31/2018
Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Katz Family Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, 07/01/2004 – 05/31/2012
Medical Doctor (MD), University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, 1993-1997
Master of Arts in International Administration (MA), University of Miami, 2015-2019