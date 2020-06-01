Ivonne H. Schulman, M.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

As director of the Translational and Clinical Studies of Acute Kidney Injury Program, my responsibilities include overseeing and managing research portfolios associated with the pathogenesis, prevention, and treatment of acute kidney injury. The portfolio aims to develop novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. Also of interest is research on the natural history of acute kidney injury, including studies on risk and outcome stratification, for early stages and progression to chronic kidney disease.

My responsibilities also involve the scientific and programmatic management of single site and multi-institutional studies of acute kidney injury.

Furthermore, I assist with the data requests for the United States Renal Data System research files and with the KUH Loan Repayment Program.