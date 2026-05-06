Kidney Inflammation & Inflammatory Diseases

Normal and pathologic renal processes involving immune- or inflammatory-mediated mechanisms.

The Kidney Inflammation and Inflammatory Diseases program advances research on both normal and pathologic renal processes involving immune- or inflammatory-mediated mechanisms. Specific projects examine the basic processes that induce kidney cell damage and propagate kidney inflammation. The program encourages research on these processes in the setting of systemic diseases and primary renal disorders, including chronic allograft nephropathy. Basic processes of interest include the regulation of renal cell signaling pathways and cell-surface determinant expression. Also of interest are studies of cellular matrix protein expression and the regulation of cytokine and growth factor expression in inflammatory renal disease. Researchers investigate the interaction of a number of immune cells including T and B cell lymphocytes, neutrophils, and macrophage with renal-specific cell subsets.

Find active NIDDK-specific funding opportunities on the NIH Grants & Funding website.

Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Research Training

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Small Business

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Translational Research

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.