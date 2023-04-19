U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  4. Norann Zaghloul, Ph.D.
Norann Zaghloul, Ph.D.

Program Director: Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases
Genetics and genomics of Type 2 diabetes and functional genomic studies in Type 2 diabetes and metabolic diseases

Responsibilities & Activities

My primary interest is in understanding the genetic underpinnings of type 2 diabetes and related metabolic disorders. My portfolios include projects in genetics and genomics of T2D which seek to identify genes and pathways contributing to T2D and its complications. I am also responsible for projects related to functional genomic modeling of T2D and metabolic disorders in model organisms, including mammalian and non-mammalian systems.

I also serve as the Co-Chair and Program Officer for the Accelerating Medicines Partnership® program for Common Metabolic Diseases (AMP CMD).

Research Programs

Accelerating Medicines Partnership® Program for Common Metabolic Diseases (AMP® CMD)
A collaborative partnership between the NIDDK, FNIH, pharmaceutical companies, and nonprofit organizations to develop new models for identifying and validating promising biological targets to serve as biomarkers and/or for drug discovery.

Diabetes Genetics & Genomics
Genetic mechanisms underlying type 1 and type 2 diabetes and how genetic and epigenetic variation influences the metabolism of therapeutics.

Select Experience

Assistant/Associate Professor, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, 2010-2019

Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute of Genetic Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, 2006-2010

Ph.D., Genetics, The George Washington University, 2006