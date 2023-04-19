Norann Zaghloul, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

My primary interest is in understanding the genetic underpinnings of type 2 diabetes and related metabolic disorders. My portfolios include projects in genetics and genomics of T2D which seek to identify genes and pathways contributing to T2D and its complications. I am also responsible for projects related to functional genomic modeling of T2D and metabolic disorders in model organisms, including mammalian and non-mammalian systems.

I also serve as the Co-Chair and Program Officer for the Accelerating Medicines Partnership® program for Common Metabolic Diseases (AMP CMD).