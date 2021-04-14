Accelerating Medicines Partnership for Common Metabolic Diseases (AMP-CMD)

NIDDK Participation in NIH’s Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP)

NIDDK is the NIH partner in the Accelerating Medicines Partnership for Common Metabolic Diseases (AMP-CMD). Partnering with biopharmaceutical companies and non-profit organizations, this new public-private partnership, managed through the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH), is aimed at identifying promising new targets for six common metabolic diseases: nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, kidney diseases, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes/prediabetes, and type 1 diabetes.

NIDDK-funded projects will leverage existing genomic association data and integrate new functional genomic data to achieve the following:

Systematic identification of causal variants at genomic loci associated with common metabolic diseases

Prioritization of likely effector transcripts functioning at associated genomic loci

Validation of the role of effector transcripts in disease phenotypes in relevant tissues and cell types

Generation of pathway networks that incorporate effector transcripts and other genes to clarify their roles in metabolic diseases and to identify common pathways across the diseases

Creation of data analysis tools to increase usability of large scale functional genomic data generated

Make all data and analytical tools generated accessible for public use via the online CMD Knowledge Portal

About AMP-CMD

AMP-CMD brings together four biopharmaceutical companies with four teams of NIDDK-funded investigators, including a Knowledge Portal team and Data Coordinating Center. The consortium will capitalize on the enormous amounts of existing genomic data and will generate new largescale molecular data to achieve a deep understanding of genes and pathways that underlie metabolic diseases. Using this information, the consortium will identify and integrate datasets to identify potential biotargets and new therapeutic targets.

AMP-CMD Partners

Government

NIH - NIDDK

Industry

Amgen

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer Inc.

Non-profit Organization

Foundation for the NIH

Funding Opportunities

NIDDK has solicited participation through the following funding opportunities for AMP

About NIH's AMP initiative

The Accelerating Medicines Partnership is a public-private partnership that incorporates NIH, FDA, biopharmaceutical and life science companies, and non-profit organizations across multiple disease-focused projects. The goal of the partnership in each project is to accelerate the identification of new diagnostics and therapies through expertise and resources shared among partners.

NIDDK Program Staff Norann Zaghloul, Ph.D. Genetics and genomics of Type 2 diabetes and functional genomic studies in Type 2 diabetes and metabolic diseases

Related Links

NIDDK Active Trials in Diabetes and Endocrine Disease View related clinical trials from ClinicalTrials.gov.

Related Study Sections Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. View related study sections from the NIH's Center for Scientific Review.

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.

NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.

NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs