Accelerating Medicines Partnership for Common Metabolic Diseases (AMP-CMD)
NIDDK Participation in NIH’s Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP)
NIDDK is the NIH partner in the Accelerating Medicines Partnership for Common Metabolic Diseases (AMP-CMD). Partnering with biopharmaceutical companies and non-profit organizations, this new public-private partnership, managed through the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH), is aimed at identifying promising new targets for six common metabolic diseases: nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, kidney diseases, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes/prediabetes, and type 1 diabetes.
NIDDK-funded projects will leverage existing genomic association data and integrate new functional genomic data to achieve the following:
- Systematic identification of causal variants at genomic loci associated with common metabolic diseases
- Prioritization of likely effector transcripts functioning at associated genomic loci
- Validation of the role of effector transcripts in disease phenotypes in relevant tissues and cell types
- Generation of pathway networks that incorporate effector transcripts and other genes to clarify their roles in metabolic diseases and to identify common pathways across the diseases
- Creation of data analysis tools to increase usability of large scale functional genomic data generated
- Make all data and analytical tools generated accessible for public use via the online CMD Knowledge Portal
About AMP-CMD
AMP-CMD brings together four biopharmaceutical companies with four teams of NIDDK-funded investigators, including a Knowledge Portal team and Data Coordinating Center. The consortium will capitalize on the enormous amounts of existing genomic data and will generate new largescale molecular data to achieve a deep understanding of genes and pathways that underlie metabolic diseases. Using this information, the consortium will identify and integrate datasets to identify potential biotargets and new therapeutic targets.
AMP-CMD Partners
Government
- NIH - NIDDK
Industry
- Amgen
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Novo Nordisk
- Pfizer Inc.
Non-profit Organization
- Foundation for the NIH
Funding Opportunities
NIDDK has solicited participation through the following funding opportunities for AMP
- Limited Competition for the Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) in Type 2 Diabetes Knowledge Portal (RFA-DK-19-505)
- Understanding the Functional Contributions and Mechanisms of Type 2 Diabetes Disease-associated Variants (RFA-DK-19-012)
About NIH's AMP initiative
The Accelerating Medicines Partnership is a public-private partnership that incorporates NIH, FDA, biopharmaceutical and life science companies, and non-profit organizations across multiple disease-focused projects. The goal of the partnership in each project is to accelerate the identification of new diagnostics and therapies through expertise and resources shared among partners.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Norann Zaghloul, Ph.D. Genetics and genomics of Type 2 diabetes and functional genomic studies in Type 2 diabetes and metabolic diseases
