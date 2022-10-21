Diabetes Genetics & Genomics

Genetic mechanisms underlying type 1 and type 2 diabetes and how genetic and epigenetic variation influences the metabolism of therapeutics.

The Diabetes Genetics and Genomics program advances research to identify the genes and intergenic regions that predispose to or protect from developing type 1 or type 2 diabetes. In addition, research to define mechanisms underlying disease risk associated with genetic and genomic variation is also encouraged. By determining the genetic mechanisms underlying these diseases — and how genetic and epigenetic variation influence therapeutics — researchers should be able to develop better therapeutics and prevention strategies. Studies can involve the use of animal models to identify the genes responsible for development of or protection from the disease; research to develop genetic resources; creation of animal models for therapeutic trials; quantitative statistical and genetic methods to identify diabetes genes in human populations; investigation of the interactions of multiple genes and environmental factors; studies that determine genetic differences between populations that result in health disparities; and research to examine the genetics underlying variation in response to diabetes drugs.

NIDDK Program Staff Beena Akolkar, Ph.D. Clinical research in the prevention and immunopathogenesis of Type 1 Diabetes and the genetics and genomics of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Yan Li, Ph.D. Key regulators of intermediary metabolism; drug discovery; pharmacogenetics and precision medicine.

Xujing Wang, Ph.D. Data science; computation modeling; integrative genomics; network biology; genotype-phenotype relationship

Norann Zaghloul, Ph.D. Genetics and genomics of Type 2 diabetes and functional genomic studies in Type 2 diabetes and metabolic diseases

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.

NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.

NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs