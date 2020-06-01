Xiaojie Zhang, M.D., Ph.D., M.Sc.
Professional Experience
- Staff Scientist and Manager of Animal Facility, NIDDK, NIH, 2007-present
- Visiting and Research Fellow, NIDDK, NIH, 2001-2007
- Attending Surgeon, First Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, 1999-2001
- Resident, First Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, 1988-1992
- Ph.D., Laboratory of Hepatobiliary Research, Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, Shanghai Second Medical University, 1999
- M.Sc., Shanxi Medical University, 1996
- M.D., First Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, 1988
Research Goal
The goal of this laboratory is to help investigators achieve their mission to improve human health.
Current Research
I provide surgical support to NIDDK intramural investigators who conduct animal experiments. Surgical support includes medical and technical assistance with kidney transplantations, catheter placement, osmotic pump implantations, harvest of pancreas, islet isolations, and other procedures and tests required by the Laboratory Animal Science Section and Metabolic Core facility. I also administer training programs on the care and use of laboratory animals to ensure compliance with federal standards.
Select Publications
- Lack of renal dopamine D5 receptors promotes hypertension.
- Asico L, Zhang X, Jiang J, Cabrera D, Escano CS, Sibley DR, Wang X, Yang Y, Mannon R, Jones JE, Armando I, Jose PA.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2011 Jan) 22:82-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Platelet-derived or soluble CD154 induces vascularized allograft rejection independent of cell-bound CD154.
- Xu H, Zhang X, Mannon RB, Kirk AD.
- J Clin Invest (2006 Mar) 116:769-74. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
I provide surgical support to NIDDK intramural investigators who conduct animal experiments.