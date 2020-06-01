Xiaojie Zhang, M.D., Ph.D., M.Sc.

Research Goal

The goal of this laboratory is to help investigators achieve their mission to improve human health.

Current Research

I provide surgical support to NIDDK intramural investigators who conduct animal experiments. Surgical support includes medical and technical assistance with kidney transplantations, catheter placement, osmotic pump implantations, harvest of pancreas, islet isolations, and other procedures and tests required by the Laboratory Animal Science Section and Metabolic Core facility. I also administer training programs on the care and use of laboratory animals to ensure compliance with federal standards.