Xiaojie Zhang, M.D., Ph.D., M.Sc.
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Sex difference in mouse metabolic response to erythropoietin.
- Zhang Y, Rogers HM, Zhang X, Noguchi CT.
- FASEB J (2017 Jun) 31:2661-2673. Abstract/Full Text
- Insulin-dependent diabetes induced by pancreatic beta cell expression of IL-15 and IL-15Rα.
- Chen J, Feigenbaum L, Awasthi P, Butcher DO, Anver MR, Golubeva YG, Bamford R, Zhang X, St Claire MB, Thomas CJ, Discepolo V, Jabri B, Waldmann TA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2013 Aug 13) 110:13534-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Lack of renal dopamine D5 receptors promotes hypertension.
- Asico L, Zhang X, Jiang J, Cabrera D, Escano CS, Sibley DR, Wang X, Yang Y, Mannon R, Jones JE, Armando I, Jose PA.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2011 Jan) 22:82-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Portal venous donor-specific transfusion in conjunction with sirolimus prolongs renal allograft survival in nonhuman primates.
- Dhanireddy KK, Bruno DA, Weaver TA, Xu H, Zhang X, Leopardi FV, Hale DA, Kirk AD.
- Am J Transplant (2009 Jan) 9:124-31. Abstract/Full Text
- Platelet-derived or soluble CD154 induces vascularized allograft rejection independent of cell-bound CD154.
- Xu H, Zhang X, Mannon RB, Kirk AD.
- J Clin Invest (2006 Mar) 116:769-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Detection and localization of proteinuria by dynamic contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging using MS325.
- Zhang Y, Choyke PL, Lu H, Takahashi H, Mannon RB, Zhang X, Marcos H, Li KC, Kopp JB.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2005 Jun) 16:1752-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Inhibition of prolyl-4-hydroxylase ameliorates chronic rejection of mouse kidney allografts.
- Franceschini N, Cheng O, Zhang X, Ruiz P, Mannon RB.
- Am J Transplant (2003 Apr) 3:396-402. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed August 2024