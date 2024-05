Browse Staff by Office

Acquisitions & Property Branch

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Acquisitions & Property Branch.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Oundo, Lynn lynn.oundo@nih.gov 301-496-5175 Director, Office of the Director Administrative Management Branch (ODAMB) & Acquisitions and Property Branch Kittrell, Tiffany tiffany.kittrell@nih.gov 240-551-3702 Chief of Acquisitions and Property

Commercial Management Office

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Commercial Management Office.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Friel, Kevin kevin.friel@nih.gov 703-346-8372 CMO Acquisition Lead (Contractor) Bramlett, Jasmine jasmine.bramlett@nih.gov 808-859-0314 Senior Acquisition Analyst (Contractor) Hardy, Melanie melanie.hardy@nih.gov 433-615-3698 Acquisition Analyst (Contractor) Macri, Astrid astrid.macri@nih.gov 240-370-4282 Acquisition Analyst (Contractor)

Purchasing Office

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Purchasing Office.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description Jeffries, Christina christina.jeffries@nih.gov 301-496-3550 Acting Purchasing Manager Canlas, Vivienne vivienne.canlas@nih.gov 301-827-5438 Purchasing Agent Purchasing Team Hill, Michelle michelle.hill@nih.gov 301-827-6027 Purchasing Agent Purchasing Team Hipkins, Danielle danielle.hipkins@nih.gov 301-435-6670 Purchasing Agent Purchasing Team Nolasco, Jocelyn jocelyn.nolasco@nih.gov 301-555-5555 Program Analyst Purchasing Team Peck, Justine justine.peck@nih.gov 602-440-6574 Lead Purchasing Agent Purchasing Team Ruff, Megan ruff.megan@nih.gov 301-827-5598 Purchasing Agent Purchasing Team Sands, Lauren lauren.sands@nih.gov 301-451-8215 Lead Purchasing Agent Purchasing Team Washington, Taylor taylor.washington@nih.gov 301-827-5760 Purchasing Agent Purchasing Team

Property Team

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Property Team.