Office of Workforce Development & Engagement
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Office of Workforce Development & Engagement.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Research Description
|Torrella, Camila
|camila.torrella@nih.gov
|301-594-7731
|Director
|Oversees all human resources and advisory services for NIDDK managers, supervisors, and employees, and oversees all programs and activities that fall under the Workforce Development and Planning Branch and the Performance Management and Employee Engagement Branch.
Performance Management and Employee Engagement Branch
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Performance Management and Employee Engagement Branch.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Research Description
|Purkoski, Tonia
|tonia.purkoski@nih.gov
|301-451-3420
|Chief
|Manages all NIDDK Employee Relations, Civil, and EEO activities, Performance Management, Equal Opportunity and Diversity Management programs, Work Life Balance programs, and Employee Engagement programs.
|Bugden, Kelly
|kelly.bugden@nih.gov
|301-435-2507
|Program Analyst
|Hunter, Anne
|anne.hunter@nih.gov
|301-435-8888
|Office Automation Clerk
|Patterson, Arnita
|arnita.patterson@nih.gov
|301-402-1859
|Management Analyst
Workforce, Development, and Planning Branch
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Workforce, Development, and Planning Branch.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Research Description
|Tucker, Katie
|katie.tucker@nih.gov
|301-451-2847
|Chief
|Manages Title 42/Title 38/Senior Level Staffing, Title 5 Recruitment and Staffing, Global Recruitment, ePMAP and PMAP administration, NIDDK Training programs, NIDDK Onboarding and Orientation, and Work Life Balance programs.
|Gonzales, Ryan
|ryan.gonzales@nih.gov
|301-496-1070
|Workforce Resources Specialist
|Hrvoj, Caroline
|caroline.hrvoj@nih.gov
|301-827-6961
|Workforce Resources Specialist
|Peak, Becca
|rebecca.peak@nih.gov
|301-827-8451
|Workforce Resources Specialist