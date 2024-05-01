U.S. flag

Office of Workforce Development & Engagement

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Office of Workforce Development & Engagement.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description
Torrella, Camila 301-594-7731 Director Oversees all human resources and advisory services for NIDDK managers, supervisors, and employees, and oversees all programs and activities that fall under the Workforce Development and Planning Branch and the Performance Management and Employee Engagement Branch.

Performance Management and Employee Engagement Branch

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Performance Management and Employee Engagement Branch.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description
Purkoski, Tonia 301-451-3420 Chief Manages all NIDDK Employee Relations, Civil, and EEO activities, Performance Management, Equal Opportunity and Diversity Management programs, Work Life Balance programs, and Employee Engagement programs.
Bugden, Kelly 301-435-2507 Program Analyst
Hunter, Anne 301-435-8888 Office Automation Clerk
Patterson, Arnita 301-402-1859 Management Analyst

Workforce, Development, and Planning Branch

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Workforce, Development, and Planning Branch.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description
Tucker, Katie 301-451-2847 Chief Manages Title 42/Title 38/Senior Level Staffing, Title 5 Recruitment and Staffing, Global Recruitment, ePMAP and PMAP administration, NIDDK Training programs, NIDDK Onboarding and Orientation, and Work Life Balance programs.
Gonzales, Ryan 301-496-1070 Workforce Resources Specialist
Hrvoj, Caroline 301-827-6961 Workforce Resources Specialist
Peak, Becca 301-827-8451 Workforce Resources Specialist