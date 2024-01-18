Jan. 2024

Diabetes in America is the NIDDK’s compilation and assessment of epidemiologic, public health, clinical research, and clinical trial data focused on diabetes, its complications and treatment, health care utilization, and diabetes prevention in the United States. These data are intended to be a valuable resource for the research community, clinicians, policy makers, and individuals with diabetes, as well as their caregivers and family members.

There have been three printed editions of Diabetes in America. It was first published in 1984; the second and third editions were published in 1995 and 2018, respectively. The third edition is also available on the National Center for Biotechnology Information, National Library of Medicine’s (NLM) Bookshelf, which expands access to the scientific community through its link to PubMed®.

Diabetes in America has been migrated to an exclusively digital format. Each updated or new article will be available in this Report and on NLM’s Bookshelf. It will also be indexed in PubMed. This was done to remain dynamic as scientific knowledge related to diabetes advances.

Diabetes in America is organized into four broad topic areas.