Publication Spotlights

Publication Spotlight: Dr. Bicki

Alexandra Bicki

Interview with Alexandra Bicki, MD, MPH, Clinical Fellow in Pediatric Nephrology, University of California San Francisco, senior author of Dialysis Facility Staffing Ratios and Kidney Transplant Access Among Adolescents and Young Adults.

Publication Spotlight: Dr. Jiwani

Sania Jiwani

Interview with Sania Jiwani, MBBS, Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellow, University of Michigan, senior author of Incidence and outcomes of cardiovascular implantable electronic device infections in patients with end-stage kidney disease.

Publication Spotlight: Dr. Harding

Jessica Harding

Interview with Jessica Harding, PhD, Associate Professor, Emory University School of Medicine, senior author of The Association Between Residential Segregation and Access to Kidney Transplantation - Evidence from a Multi-State Cohort Study.

Publication Spotlight: Dr. Li

Yiting Li

Interview with Yiting Li, MPH, Senior Data Analyst, The Center for Surgical and Transplant Applied Research, NYU Langone, author of Neighborhood Racial and Ethnic Segregation and the Risk of Dementia in Older Adults Living with Kidney Failure.

Publication Spotlight: Dr. Blum

Matthew Blum

Interview with Matthew Blum, MD, MHS, Nephrologist and Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, author of Extreme Humid-Heat Exposure and Mortality Among Patients Receiving Dialysis.

Publication Spotlight: Dr. Sandal

Sandal Shaifali

Interview with Shaifali Sandal, MD, Associate Professor (Clinician Investigator), Department of Medicine, Divisions of Nephrology and Experimental Medicine, McGill University, author of Differences in Racial and Ethnic Disparities Between First and Repeat Kidney Transplantation.

Publication Spotlight: Dr. Le

Le Dustin

Interview with Dustin Le, MD, Postdoctoral Fellow (MHS), Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, author of Association of Sevelamer Initiation with Gastrointestinal Bleeding Hospitalization in Individuals Requiring Hemodialysis.

Publication Spotlight: Dr. Atta

Ismail Atta Sherin

Interview with Sherin Ismail Atta, PharmD, MPH-epi, BCPS, BCACP, PhD student, Pharmaco­epidemiology, Gillings School of Global Public Health, author of Ondansetron and the Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death among Individuals Receiving Maintenance Hemodialysis.

Publication Spotlight: Dr. Plantinga

Laura Plantiga

Interview with Laura Plantinga, PhD, Associate Professor, School of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, author of Patient Care Technician Staffing in US Hemodialysis Facilities: An Ecological Study.

Publication Spotlight: Dr. Garcia

Leonardo Garcia

Interview with Leonardo Pozo Garcia, MD, Baylor College of Medicine, author of Dialysis Modality, Transplant Characteristics, and Incident Atrial Fibrillation After Kidney Transplant: An Observational Study Using USRDS Data.

