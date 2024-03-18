Keeping Your Kidneys Healthy

Healthy Moments Episode: March 18, 2024

An estimated one in seven people will develop kidney disease in their lifetime. But it doesn’t have to be that way. There are steps you can take today to maintain your kidney health.

Download the MP3 audio file (MP3, 1.39 MB)

An estimated one in seven people will develop kidney disease in their lifetime. But it doesn’t have to be that way. There are steps you can take today to maintain your kidney health.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

It’s never too early to adopt healthy habits that can protect your kidneys over time. Try to be active for at least 30 minutes a day, get 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night, and monitor your blood pressure and blood glucose levels. Avoid foods with excess sugar or sodium. Instead, eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products. Limiting your alcohol intake and quitting smoking can also help keep your kidneys healthy.

If you have diabetes or high blood pressure, ask your doctor about the DASH eating plan, a balanced diet that can lower your blood pressure.

For more, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.