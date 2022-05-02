Protecting Your Vision Through Healthy Habits

Healthy Moments Episode: May 2, 2022

Adding healthy habits to your routine can help prevent eye disease and preserve your vision.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: Help protect your eyesight for life with healthy habits!

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague and director of the National Eye Institute, Dr. Michael Chiang, has tips for a lifetime of healthy vision.

DR. CHIANG: Keeping your eyes healthy goes hand in hand with taking care of your overall health. To help prevent eye disease and preserve your vision, try adding these healthy habits to your routine:

Make a habit of wearing sunglasses, even on cloudy days.

Give your eyes a break—rest your eyes every 20 minutes by looking at something about 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Get physically active to help prevent or manage conditions that can harm vision—like diabetes or high blood pressure.

Eat right for your sight with eye-healthy foods. Try dark leafy greens and fish like salmon or tuna.

All of these things will help.

DR. RODGERS: Follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.