What’s Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

Healthy Moments Episode: April 4, 2022

Many people suffer from irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, but don't know that they have it. Seeing a doctor is the first step in treatment.

Do you have frequent abdominal pain along with diarrhea or constipation or both? If so, you may have irritable bowel syndrome and should see a doctor.

Hi, I'm Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Irritable bowel syndrome, known as IBS, is estimated to affect up to 10 to 15 percent of the population. Many people suffer from IBS but don't know that they have it. Symptoms include pain or discomfort in the abdomen and changes in bowel habits. These symptoms may come and go repeatedly.

Seeing a doctor is the first step in treatment. Your doctor may run tests to rule out other conditions. If you have IBS, your doctor may recommend treatment such as dietary changes or supplements, medications, and talk therapy or hypnosis.

To learn more about IBS, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.