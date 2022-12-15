DDP Blog: Best of 2022

Join us as we recap the most popular posts of 2022, plus three posts you may have missed.

This year, the Diabetes Discoveries and Practice Blog published more than 20 posts on a wide range of topics, from telehealth for patient-centered diabetes care to a video series on women’s health and diabetes. In this post, we highlight some of the most popular posts of the year, along with three posts you may have missed.

Most Popular Posts of 2022



Susan Z. Yanovski, MD, discusses the critical need for effective ways to treat and manage weight for people with diabetes. She also describes semaglutide and other new medications that could make weight loss more feasible for more people with type 2 diabetes—if barriers to their use can be overcome.

Health care professionals and people with diabetes can use new diabetes technologies to improve diabetes care. However, diabetes technologies are not accessible to all. Dr. Tamara K. Oser, MD, discusses how health care professionals can put diabetes technologies into practice and addresses disparities in the use of diabetes technologies.

Obesity affects more than 40% of adults in the United States, and even with the best available behavioral treatment programs, about half of people struggle to lose enough weight to improve their health. This post recaps a Facebook Live event where NIDDK Director Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers interviewed Dr. Susan Z. Yanovski, co-director of the NIDDK Office of Obesity Research, and Dr. Marc L. Reitman, chief of the NIDDK Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch, about NIDDK research efforts that aim to improve the prevention and treatment of obesity in adults.

Three Interesting Posts You May Have Missed



People with diabetes, especially older adults, are at risk for fractures and other bone problems. Ann V. Schwartz, PhD, is an expert in bone health in people with diabetes and shares her insights on the risk of fractures and other problems in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. She also offers advice on screening and prevention.

In an NIDDK-funded study called SIBSIGHT, results showed the value of teaching new parents a childhood obesity prevention strategy. SIBSIGHT was a follow-up study to the original NIDDK study called Intervention Nurses Start Infants Growing on Health Trajectories (INSIGHT). The findings showed that a parenting strategy taught once to new parents can benefit multiple children in the long-term.

Despite the risks associated with diabetes and pregnancy, less than one-third of women with diabetes seek pre-pregnancy counseling. Samantha Butts, MD, MSCE, discusses the risks associated with diabetes and pregnancy and shares how health care professionals can work with women who have diabetes to make their pregnancies as safe as possible.

What content did you enjoy most from the blog over the past year? What would you like to see more of in 2023? Let us know in the comments below.