Tips and Resources to Help Patients Live a Healthy Lifestyle

Resources to help you empower your patients to build and maintain healthy habits.

The last year has been challenging for all of us, and it may have been difficult for your patients with or at risk for diabetes to maintain a healthy eating pattern and physical activity routine. Encourage your patients to take charge of managing their weight and physical activity habits. Emphasize taking small steps so it feels less overwhelming. Suggested steps might include

breaking up exercise by taking 2- to 3-minute walking breaks several times a day



reducing screen time and the time spent sitting, even playing a sport or game outside with their family

adding motion to their day, such as making routine tasks like sweeping, lifting groceries, vacuuming, and yard work part of a physical activity plan

having healthy snacks and meals that are low in added sugar and salt

using a food diary to track meals, which can help them discover how to make changes in what they eat and drink to help them lose weight

For more guidance, check out five previous blog posts below with resources and tips for working with patients on weight management and healthy living.



Obesity Management in People with Diabetes

Scott Kahan, MD, MPH, discusses recommendations and resources that health care professionals can use to address obesity and weight management in patients with diabetes.

Prescribing Exercise for Almost Anyone

Sheri Colberg, PhD, FACSM, shares ways to help patients with diabetes be more active and recommends health care professionals focus their exercise prescriptions on what’s going to be enjoyable to their patients if you want it to stick.

Popular Diets and Patient Support

Christopher Gardner, PhD, talks about his research on popular weight-loss diets, the four fundamental principles of healthy eating, and how health care professionals can help patients find an eating pattern that works for them.

Getting Your Patient Active Their Way

Learn effective strategies to help you talk with your patients about physical activity, including suggested responses to some common self-defeating barriers.

Teens, Genes, and Food Choices: What Contributes to Adolescent Obesity?

Paule V. Joseph, PhD, MS, FNP-BC, RN, CTN-B, talks about the rise of obesity in adolescents, the diabetes-related health implications, and what health care professionals can do to reduce young people’s risk for obesity.

Visit our Weight Management and Healthy Living Tips page for more information, including a toolkit with a flyer and shareable social media posts.

