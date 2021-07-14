U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. Health Information
  3. For Health Professionals
  4. Diabetes Discoveries & Practice Blog
  5. Tips and Resources to Help Patients Live a Healthy Lifestyle
Diabetes Discoveries & Practice Blog

Tips and Resources to Help Patients Live a Healthy Lifestyle

0 Comments
Doctor sharing information with a patient on a tablet

Resources to help you empower your patients to build and maintain healthy habits.

The last year has been challenging for all of us, and it may have been difficult for your patients with or at risk for diabetes to maintain a healthy eating pattern and physical activity routine. Encourage your patients to take charge of managing their weight and physical activity habits. Emphasize taking small steps so it feels less overwhelming. Suggested steps might include

  • breaking up exercise by taking 2- to 3-minute walking breaks several times a day
  • reducing screen time and the time spent sitting, even playing a sport or game outside with their family
  • adding motion to their day, such as making routine tasks like sweeping, lifting groceries, vacuuming, and yard work part of a physical activity plan
  • having healthy snacks and meals that are low in added sugar and salt
  • using a food diary to track meals, which can help them discover how to make changes in what they eat and drink to help them lose weight

For more guidance, check out five previous blog posts below with resources and tips for working with patients on weight management and healthy living.

  • Obesity Management in People with Diabetes
    Scott Kahan, MD, MPH, discusses recommendations and resources that health care professionals can use to address obesity and weight management in patients with diabetes.
  • Prescribing Exercise for Almost Anyone
    Sheri Colberg, PhD, FACSM, shares ways to help patients with diabetes be more active and recommends health care professionals focus their exercise prescriptions on what’s going to be enjoyable to their patients if you want it to stick.
  • Popular Diets and Patient Support
    Christopher Gardner, PhD, talks about his research on popular weight-loss diets, the four fundamental principles of healthy eating, and how health care professionals can help patients find an eating pattern that works for them.
  • Getting Your Patient Active Their Way
    Learn effective strategies to help you talk with your patients about physical activity, including suggested responses to some common self-defeating barriers.

Visit our Weight Management and Healthy Living Tips page for more information, including a toolkit with a flyer and shareable social media posts.

What has helped your patients manage their weight and stay physically active? Tell us in the comments.

Comments

Blog Tools

Share

Search

About

Diabetes Discoveries and Practice Blog
Dialogue with thought leaders on emerging trends in diabetes care

Tags

Archive

July 2021 1
June 2021 3
May 2021 2
April 2021 2
March 2021 2
Feb. 2021 2
View more months
Jan. 2021 1
Dec. 2020 2
Nov. 2020 2
Oct. 2020 4
Sept. 2020 5
Aug. 2020 4
July 2020 3
June 2020 2
May 2020 2
April 2020 1
March 2020 2
Feb. 2020 3
Jan. 2020 2
Dec. 2019 3
Nov. 2019 2
Oct. 2019 2
Sept. 2019 3
Aug. 2019 3
July 2019 3
June 2019 2
May 2019 4
April 2019 2
March 2019 2
Feb. 2019 2
Jan. 2019 2
Dec. 2018 2
Nov. 2018 4
Oct. 2018 4
Sept. 2018 2
Aug. 2018 5
July 2018 3
June 2018 4
May 2018 5
April 2018 4
March 2018 3
Feb. 2018 4
Jan. 2018 3
Dec. 2017 3
Nov. 2017 4
Oct. 2017 2
Sept. 2017 4
View fewer months

Disclaimer

We welcome comments; all comments must follow our comment policy.

Blog posts written by individuals from outside the government may be owned by the writer and graphics may be owned by their creator. In such cases, it is necessary to contact the writer, artist, or publisher to obtain permission for reuse.