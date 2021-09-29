Tools to Manage Mental Health for Patients and Health Care Professionals

Mental health is important for everyone. Find information and resources on mental health to help you and your patients with diabetes.

Observing Mental Health Awareness Week (October 3–9, 2021) reminds us that health care professionals should consider the mental wellbeing of their patients with diabetes, and their own.

As health care professionals, you have unique insight into the wellbeing of your patients and can provide support and resources to those struggling with mental health issues, which can sometimes be exacerbated by living with diabetes. Remember it is just as important to take care of yourself, so we’ve rounded up some of our best blog posts on mental health tips to help you and your patients with diabetes.

Below are four previous blog posts with information and practical tools you can use when working with patients who have diabetes to help them manage their mental wellbeing.