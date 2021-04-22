  1. Home
K Awardees Workshop

Background

In an effort to facilitate the career development of National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)-supported investigators and help in their transition to independent research careers, the NIDDK is sponsoring a K Awardees Workshop to be held April 22 – 23, 2021. Participation in the workshop is by invitation only.

Meeting Objectives

The purpose of the workshop is to offer NIDDK career development awardees as in-depth view of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), NIDDK and the grant review process. The workshop will provide an opportunity to become familiar with the roles of various staff, the types of grant support and resources available, and the inner workings of the peer review system. Senior investigators from the NIDDK research community will provide grant-writing tips and career advice. There will be ample time for questions and answers during the 2-day workshop. An abstract book will be provided to encourage networking among attendees, and to provide easy access to NIH staff contact information.

April 14, 2021

Webinar

The web link needed to join this webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Lisa Spain, Ph.D.
Program Director
NIDDK
T: 301-451-9871

John Hare, M.S., CMP, CGMP
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

