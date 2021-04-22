Event Details

Event Details Agenda Abstracts

The purpose of the workshop is to offer NIDDK career development awardees as in-depth view of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), NIDDK and the grant review process. The workshop will provide an opportunity to become familiar with the roles of various staff, the types of grant support and resources available, and the inner workings of the peer review system. Senior investigators from the NIDDK research community will provide grant-writing tips and career advice. There will be ample time for questions and answers during the 2-day workshop. An abstract book will be provided to encourage networking among attendees, and to provide easy access to NIH staff contact information.

In an effort to facilitate the career development of National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)-supported investigators and help in their transition to independent research careers, the NIDDK is sponsoring a K Awardees Workshop to be held April 22 – 23, 2021. Participation in the workshop is by invitation only.

Abstracts

Submission Deadline

April 1, 2021

Project Summary

To facilitate networking, participants in the 2021 K Awardees Workshop are encouraged to submit summaries of their research activities. If you like, you may use your public K award Project Summary as found in NIH Reporter (https://reporter.nih.gov/), example below (this is public information). If you choose to use a modified project summary please note that it should not exceed 500 words.

EXAMPLE

Viral Insulin-like Peptides (VILPs) and Their Activities on Mammalian Cells

Emrah Altindis, Ph. D, Boston College, Boston, Massachusetts

Using a bioinformatics analysis, we have identified viral insulin/IGF1-like peptides (VILPs) in the genomes of four different, but related, viruses. Although these viruses were isolated from fish, assessment of the VILPs in a phylogenetic context showed that VILPs are equally well-related to humans and other species as to fish insulins/IGFs. Nothing is known about how these VILPs might interact with mammalian insulin or IGF-1 receptors, and about the potential impact of these viruses and their insulin-like peptides in terms of diabetes pathogenesis or organismal/tumor growth, all processes highly regulated by mammalian insulins and insulin- like growth factors. The overarching goal of this proposal is to functionally characterize the VILPs, define their mechanism of action, understand their potency and determine if they affect mammalian pathophysiology. The central hypothesis is that VILPs are new members of the insulin super-family that can interact with mammalian insulin and IGF-1 receptors and activate insulin/IGF-1 signaling thereby altering cellular metabolism, gene expression and cell proliferation. This hypothesis has been formulated on the basis of exciting preliminary data produced in the applicant's laboratory. The rationale for the proposed research is that understanding the functions of VILPs on mammalian cells has the potential to translate into better understanding of fundamental mechanisms and early origins of insulin/IGF-1 signaling, and how these peptides may be involved in not only viral diseases, but also type 2 diabetes (T2D), type 1 diabetes (T1D) and conditions of tumor growth. Together these disorders affect millions of people in this country and worldwide. Guided by our preliminary data, this hypothesis will be tested by pursuing two specific aims: 1) Determine the molecular mechanisms of VILP action as novel insulin and IGF-1 receptor ligands and 2) explore the pathophysiologic effects of VILPs on glucose homeostasis and cell growth in mice. Under Aim 1, functional characterization of VILPs will be performed using human, rodent and fish cells. In addition to exogenous effects, VILPs will be cloned into mammalian cells and their effects as endogenous ligands will be assessed. With collaborators, the NMR structures of VILPs will be determined and compared to their mammalian counterparts. Under Aim 2, we will characterize the acute and chronic effects of VILPs in vivo. To this end, VILP genes will be transferred to the liver of mice using an adeno-associated viral vector system. The local effects of VILP overexpression on liver and their systemic effects on the body will be determined This approach is innovative since it will be the first exploration of VILP action and their impact on insulin signaling, metabolism, gene expression and growth. The proposed research is significant, because it will be the first study that advances our understanding of VILP function and their potential impact on human disease. Ultimately, such knowledge has the potential to help us not only understand the role of these molecules, but to better understand insulin/IGF-1 action overall, which may be useful in designing new, unique insulin analogs

Submitting Project Summary

All abstracts must be submitted via email to jhare@scgcorp.com of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. with “K Award Abstract” in the subject line. Abstract submissions should be identical to the NIH Reporter Project Summary or if edited no longer than 500 words (not including name and affiliation).

Formatting Requirements

Please follow the instructions below to format an abstract. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)