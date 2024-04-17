NMRI Annual Workshop 2024

Event Details

Event Details Agenda Travel Abstracts

Event Details When you select the "Register Now" button, you'll be asked to log into or create both a Login.gov account and an NMRI profile before you can register. Meeting Objectives Mentorship

Poster Presentation

Scholarly exchange among field leaders Who can attend? The meeting is open to all underrepresented minority investigators, including post-graduate doctoral students, who are conducting biomedical research in the fields of Diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism

Digestive and liver diseases, nutrition

Kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases Background More than 700 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and approximately 100+ are active members. The success of the NMRI, a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by the NIDDK, begins with the dedication of senior investigators who mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators. The participation of active members and the recruitment of new members is a primary reason for the Network’s success in the past and the reason for confidence that it will continue to grow in the future. Registration Deadline March 29, 2024 Abstract Submission Deadline March 22, 2024

Agenda Coming Soon

Travel Travel Award Limited Travel Awards of up to $600 for eligible members to attend the NMRI Annual Meeting are available. Awards will be given with priority to those that (1) have never participated in a NMRI meeting, (2) are junior faculty up to the Assistant Professor level and (3) are presenters of an abstract at the NMRI Annual Meeting poster session. Limited Travel Awards of up to $1,000 for eligible senior members, Associate Professor and Professor level, to attend the NMRI Annual Workshop is available. Awards to Senior members will be given with priority to those that mentor NMRI members (s). To see if you qualify for NMRI membership, please complete and submit this Enrollment Form.