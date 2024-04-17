U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meetings & Workshops
  4. NMRI Annual Workshop 2024
View Meetings & Workshops
Web banner for the 2024 NMRI Annual Workshop

NMRI Annual Workshop 2024

- Location Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda Travel Abstracts

Event Details

When you select the "Register Now" button, you'll be asked to log into or create both a Login.gov account and an NMRI profile before you can register.

Meeting Objectives

  • Mentorship
  • Poster Presentation
  • Scholarly exchange among field leaders

Who can attend?

The meeting is open to all underrepresented minority investigators, including post-graduate doctoral students, who are conducting biomedical research in the fields of

  • Diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism
  • Digestive and liver diseases, nutrition
  • Kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases

Background

More than 700 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and approximately 100+ are active members. The success of the NMRI, a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by the NIDDK, begins with the dedication of senior investigators who mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators. The participation of active members and the recruitment of new members is a primary reason for the Network’s success in the past and the reason for confidence that it will continue to grow in the future.

Registration Deadline

March 29, 2024

Abstract Submission Deadline

March 22, 2024

Event Logistics

Registration

Register Now
Register by

Location

Natcher Building
Bethesda, MD

Contacts

Program Contact
Winnie Martinez
NIDDK
T: 301-435-2988

Share this page

Facebook X Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest