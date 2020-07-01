About the Branch

The Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch focuses on medical conditions with links to endocrinology. Branch researchers conduct basic, translational, and clinical studies to better understand, prevent, and treat diabetes, obesity, and other endocrinology-related medical conditions. The goal of this increased understanding is to advance the treatment of diabetes and obesity.

Current Research

Specific scientific interests of the Branch’s investigators include: (1) glucose homeostasis, beta cell function and growth, insulin resistance, and the abnormalities that are found in type 1 and type 2 diabetes; (2) energy homeostasis, white and brown fat cell development and function, and the abnormalities that are found in obesity; (3) developing and validating animal models to study endocrinology and glucose and energy homeostasis; (4) neurological function (and dysfunction) associated with food consumption, metabolism, and energy homeostasis; and (5) endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, and metabolism assessed through physiologic and observational studies and pharmacologic intervention trials conducted with healthy volunteers and individuals with diseases of interest. In addition, the Branch is deeply committed to training physicians in the subspecialties of endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism, and the conduct of clinical research.

Diabetes, obesity, and other endocrine diseases are major public health problems that cause significant morbidity, mortality, and health costs. Advances in our understanding of these diseases and treatments will benefit a large fraction of the population of the United States and the world. The Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch also supports research through the Metabolic Clinical Research Unit (MCRU).