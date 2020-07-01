The Metabolic Clinical Research Unit (MCRU) is a specialized unit located in the NIH Clinical Center. Since 2007, the MCRU has supported clinical research protocols across NIH institutes and collaborations with extramural investigators. Protocols focus on the regulation of human metabolism in healthy volunteers and patients with various metabolic conditions, including obesity, diabetes, liver diseases, rare genetic conditions, neurological disorders, and cancers. View a video about the MCRU.

Inpatient and Outpatient Clinical Support

The NIH Clinical Center provides nurses and the following inpatient and outpatient facilities for the MCRU.

Comprehensive and specialized nursing support for patient care and metabolic research testing

Large expanded-capacity private rooms for inpatient and outpatient stays, observations, and research procedures

In-room exercise machines (treadmills or cycle ergometers)

Nutrition Research Services

The NIH Clinical Center provides nutrition research staff and the following nutrition research services for the MCRU.

Metabolic kitchen for standard meals to specialized metabolic diets

Computerized vending machines for simulated ad libitum diets

Experimental dining room for ad libitum feeding studies to assess real-time preferences and perform satiety, and satiation assessments

Communal dining table for metabolic meal consumption and to simulate shared eating behaviors

Restricted access to ad libitum foods to facilitate controlled-feeding studies

Metabolic Testing

The NIDDK Human Energy and Body Weight Regulation Core provides metabolic testing for the MCRU. Tests include: