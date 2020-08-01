About the Branch

The Digestive Diseases Branch conducts clinical and laboratory research on the normal and pathological structure and functions of the esophagus, stomach, small and large intestine, pancreas, and liver.

Current Research

Specific research includes studies on the enzymes and metabolic pathways within these tissues and the fundamental biochemical defects in diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Investigations describe the natural history of diseases that affect these tissues and the long-term complications of digestive diseases. Research interests also include studies on the pathogenesis of diseases affecting the digestive system and work to develop new therapies for treating various diseases affecting these tissues. Studies evaluate responses to therapy in diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Branch scientists also plan and conduct basic and clinical vitamin nutrition research.

The Branch serves to (1) promote basic and clinical research in digestive diseases and nutrition; (2) translate basic research discoveries to improve the diagnosis and treatment of digestive diseases and nutrition; and (3) train young investigators in clinical and basis science research in digestive diseases and nutrition.

Our basic and clinical research will improve the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of patients suffering from gastrointestinal and nutritional diseases.

The Digestive Diseases Branch has a long tradition of training fellows for a career in academic gastroenterology and hepatology. Learn more about the University of Maryland/NIH Clinical Scholars Gastroenterology Fellowship Program, Current and Recent Gastroenterology Fellows, and additional Training & Employment opportunities at the NIDDK.