About the Branch
The Genetics and Biochemistry Branch studies the biochemistry, molecular and cell biology of meiotic (homologous) recombination in mice and humans, DNA mismatch repair and protein secretion in bacteria.
Current Research
Current interests of the lab include:
- the biochemistry, molecular, and cell biology of meiotic (homologous) recombination in mice and humans;
- highly conserved DNA repair pathway, DNA mismatch repair; and
- protein secretion in both pathogenic and non-pathogenic bacteria.