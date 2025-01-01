U.S. flag

Nuclear Organization & Gene Expression Section

of the Laboratory of Biochemistry & Genetics

Elissa Lei. Elissa Lei, Ph.D.

Section Chief

elissa.lei@nih.gov
Seeking to understand how higher-order chromatin structure influences gene expression.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Chromatin insulator mechanisms ensure accurate gene expression by controlling overall 3D genome organization.
Bhattacharya M, Lyda SF, Lei EP.
Curr Opin Genet Dev (2024 Aug) 87:102208. Abstract/Full Text
NURF301 contributes to gypsy chromatin insulator-mediated nuclear organization.
Chen S, Rosin LF, Pegoraro G, Moshkovich N, Murphy PJ, Yu G, Lei EP.
Nucleic Acids Res (2022 Aug 12) 50:7906-7924. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members

Nuclear organization gene expression section group photo 2024
Last Reviewed January 2025