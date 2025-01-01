Publications
Select Publications
- Chromatin insulator mechanisms ensure accurate gene expression by controlling overall 3D genome organization.
- Bhattacharya M, Lyda SF, Lei EP.
- Curr Opin Genet Dev (2024 Aug) 87:102208. Abstract/Full Text
- NURF301 contributes to gypsy chromatin insulator-mediated nuclear organization.
- Chen S, Rosin LF, Pegoraro G, Moshkovich N, Murphy PJ, Yu G, Lei EP.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2022 Aug 12) 50:7906-7924. Abstract/Full Text
- Dosage compensation in Bombyx mori is achieved by partial repression of both Z chromosomes in males.
- Rosin LF, Chen D, Chen Y, Lei EP.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2022 Mar 8) 119:e2113374119. Abstract/Full Text
- Temporal inhibition of chromatin looping and enhancer accessibility during neuronal remodeling.
- Chen D, McManus CE, Radmanesh B, Matzat LH, Lei EP.
- Nat Commun (2021 Nov 4) 12:6366. Abstract/Full Text
- M1BP cooperates with CP190 to activate transcription at TAD borders and promote chromatin insulator activity.
- Bag I, Chen S, Rosin LF, Chen Y, Liu CY, Yu GY, Lei EP.
- Nat Commun (2021 Jul 7) 12:4170. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Unique territorial and compartmental organization of chromosomes in the holocentric silkmoth.
- Gil J, Rosin LF, Navarrete E, Chowdhury N, Abraham S, Cornilleau G, Lei EP, Mozziconacci J, Mirny LA, Muller H, Drinnenberg IA.
- bioRxiv (2024 Jul 5) Abstract/Full Text
- Chromosome segregation during spermatogenesis occurs through a unique center-kinetic mechanism in holocentric moth species.
- Hockens C, Lorenzi H, Wang TT, Lei EP, Rosin LF.
- PLoS Genet (2024 Jun) 20:e1011329. Abstract/Full Text
- CTCF regulates global chromatin accessibility and transcription during rod photoreceptor development.
- Chen D, Keremane S, Wang S, Lei EP.
- bioRxiv (2024 May 31) Abstract/Full Text
- DiffChIPL: a differential peak analysis method for high-throughput sequencing data with biological replicates based on limma.
- Chen Y, Chen S, Lei EP.
- Bioinformatics (2022 Sep 2) 38:4062-4069. Abstract/Full Text
- Isha is a su(Hw) mRNA-binding protein required for gypsy insulator function.
- Bag I, Chen Y, D'Orazio K, Lopez P, Wenzel S, Takagi Y, Lei EP.
- G3 (Bethesda) (2022 Aug 25) 12. Abstract/Full Text
- Transposable element landscapes in aging Drosophila.
- Yang N, Srivastav SP, Rahman R, Ma Q, Dayama G, Li S, Chinen M, Lei EP, Rosbash M, Lau NC.
- PLoS Genet (2022 Mar) 18:e1010024. Abstract/Full Text
- Oligopaint DNA FISH reveals telomere-based meiotic pairing dynamics in the silkworm, Bombyx mori.
- Rosin LF, Gil J Jr, Drinnenberg IA, Lei EP.
- PLoS Genet (2021 Jul) 17:e1009700. Abstract/Full Text
- Function and regulation of chromatin insulators in dynamic genome organization.
- Chen D, Lei EP.
- Curr Opin Cell Biol (2019 Jun) 58:61-68. Abstract/Full Text
- Correction: The zinc-finger protein CLAMP promotes gypsy chromatin insulator function in Drosophila (doi:10.1242/jcs.226092).
- Bag I, Dale RK, Palmer C, Lei EP.
- J Cell Sci (2019 Mar 26) 132. Abstract/Full Text
- The zinc-finger protein CLAMP promotes gypsy chromatin insulator function in Drosophila.
- Bag I, Dale RK, Palmer C, Lei EP.
- J Cell Sci (2019 Mar 8) 132. Abstract/Full Text
- Shep RNA-Binding Capacity Is Required for Antagonism of gypsy Chromatin Insulator Activity.
- Chen D, Brovkina M, Matzat LH, Lei EP.
- G3 (Bethesda) (2019 Mar 7) 9:749-754. Abstract/Full Text
- Topoisomerase 3β interacts with RNAi machinery to promote heterochromatin formation and transcriptional silencing in Drosophila.
- Lee SK, Xue Y, Shen W, Zhang Y, Joo Y, Ahmad M, Chinen M, Ding Y, Ku WL, De S, Lehrmann E, Becker KG, Lei EP, Zhao K, Zou S, Sharov A, Wang W.
- Nat Commun (2018 Nov 23) 9:4946. Abstract/Full Text
- Argonaute2 attenuates active transcription by limiting RNA Polymerase II elongation in Drosophila melanogaster.
- Nazer E, Dale RK, Palmer C, Lei EP.
- Sci Rep (2018 Oct 24) 8:15685. Abstract/Full Text
- Argonaute2 and LaminB modulate gene expression by controlling chromatin topology.
- Nazer E, Dale RK, Chinen M, Radmanesh B, Lei EP.
- PLoS Genet (2018 Mar) 14:e1007276. Abstract/Full Text
- Shep regulates Drosophila neuronal remodeling by controlling transcription of its chromatin targets.
- Chen D, Dale RK, Lei EP.
- Development (2018 Jan 3) 145. Abstract/Full Text
- Different enhancer classes in Drosophila bind distinct architectural proteins and mediate unique chromatin interactions and 3D architecture.
- Cubeñas-Potts C, Rowley MJ, Lyu X, Li G, Lei EP, Corces VG.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2017 Feb 28) 45:1714-1730. Abstract/Full Text
- Drosophila Argonaute2 turnover is regulated by the ubiquitin proteasome pathway.
- Chinen M, Lei EP.
- Biochem Biophys Res Commun (2017 Feb 12) 483:951-957. Abstract/Full Text
- Maintenance of a Drosophila melanogaster Population Cage.
- Caravaca JM, Lei EP.
- J Vis Exp (2016 Mar 15) Abstract/Full Text
- Widespread rearrangement of 3D chromatin organization underlies polycomb-mediated stress-induced silencing.
- Li L, Lyu X, Hou C, Takenaka N, Nguyen HQ, Ong CT, Cubeñas-Potts C, Hu M, Lei EP, Bosco G, Qin ZS, Corces VG.
- Mol Cell (2015 Apr 16) 58:216-31. Abstract/Full Text
- metaseq: a Python package for integrative genome-wide analysis reveals relationships between chromatin insulators and associated nuclear mRNA.
- Dale RK, Matzat LH, Lei EP.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2014 Aug) 42:9158-70. Abstract/Full Text
- The RNA-binding protein Rumpelstiltskin antagonizes gypsy chromatin insulator function in a tissue-specific manner.
- King MR, Matzat LH, Dale RK, Lim SJ, Lei EP.
- J Cell Sci (2014 Jul 1) 127:2956-66. Abstract/Full Text
- Modulation of chromatin modifying complexes by noncoding RNAs in trans.
- Názer E, Lei EP.
- Curr Opin Genet Dev (2014 Apr) 25:68-73. Abstract/Full Text
- Surviving an identity crisis: a revised view of chromatin insulators in the genomics era.
- Matzat LH, Lei EP.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2014 Mar) 1839:203-14. Abstract/Full Text
- The regulation of gene expression is fundamental to development and disease. Introduction.
- Lei EP.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2014 Mar) 1839:117. Abstract/Full Text
- Messenger RNA is a functional component of a chromatin insulator complex.
- Matzat LH, Dale RK, Lei EP.
- EMBO Rep (2013 Oct) 14:916-22. Abstract/Full Text
- A compendium of RNA-binding motifs for decoding gene regulation.
- Ray D, Kazan H, Cook KB, Weirauch MT, Najafabadi HS, Li X, Gueroussov S, Albu M, Zheng H, Yang A, Na H, Irimia M, Matzat LH, Dale RK, Smith SA, Yarosh CA, Kelly SM, Nabet B, Mecenas D, Li W, Laishram RS, Qiao M, Lipshitz HD, Piano F, Corbett AH, Carstens RP, Frey BJ, Anderson RA, Lynch KW, Penalva LO, Lei EP, Fraser AG, Blencowe BJ, Morris QD, Hughes TR.
- Nature (2013 Jul 11) 499:172-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Genome-wide localization of exosome components to active promoters and chromatin insulators in Drosophila.
- Lim SJ, Boyle PJ, Chinen M, Dale RK, Lei EP.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2013 Mar 1) 41:2963-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Tissue-specific regulation of chromatin insulator function.
- Matzat LH, Dale RK, Moshkovich N, Lei EP.
- PLoS Genet (2012) 8:e1003069. Abstract/Full Text
- RNAi-independent role for Argonaute2 in CTCF/CP190 chromatin insulator function.
- Moshkovich N, Nisha P, Boyle PJ, Thompson BA, Dale RK, Lei EP.
- Genes Dev (2011 Aug 15) 25:1686-701. Abstract/Full Text
- HP1 recruitment in the absence of argonaute proteins in Drosophila.
- Moshkovich N, Lei EP.
- PLoS Genet (2010 Mar 12) 6:e1000880. Abstract/Full Text
- Coordinated control of dCTCF and gypsy chromatin insulators in Drosophila.
- Gerasimova TI, Lei EP, Bushey AM, Corces VG.
- Mol Cell (2007 Dec 14) 28:761-72. Abstract/Full Text
- The DEAD-box p68/p72 proteins and the noncoding RNA steroid receptor activator SRA: eclectic regulators of disparate biological functions.
- Caretti G, Lei EP, Sartorelli V.
- Cell Cycle (2007 May 15) 6:1172-6. Abstract/Full Text
- RNA interference machinery influences the nuclear organization of a chromatin insulator.
- Lei EP, Corces VG.
- Nat Genet (2006 Aug) 38:936-41. Abstract/Full Text
- A long-distance relationship between RNAi and Polycomb.
- Lei EP, Corces VG.
- Cell (2006 Mar 10) 124:886-8. Abstract/Full Text
- The centrosomal protein CP190 is a component of the gypsy chromatin insulator.
- Pai CY, Lei EP, Ghosh D, Corces VG.
- Mol Cell (2004 Dec 3) 16:737-48. Abstract/Full Text
