Lab Members

Leah’s thesis work in the laboratory of Dr. Barbara Mellone at the University of Connecticut focused on the molecular interaction between two essential centromere proteins in Drosophila and illustrated how co-evolution of these proteins plays a vital role in centromere assembly. She went on to do a postdoc at the University of Pennsylvania in the laboratory of Dr. Eric Joyce, where she used Oligopaint FISH to study chromosome territory formation in Drosophila. Leah obtained a K99 career transition award and combined molecular approaches with microscopy to study conserved aspects of genome organization in silkworm and pantry moths, Drosophila, and mice. She is currently a Stadtman Tenure Track Investigator in the Genetics and Epigenetics of Development affinity group of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Development (NICHD) at NIH.